‘Ghetto’ housing development near England Wales border approved after plans scaled back

Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

An affordable housing development near the Wales England border once branded a ‘ghetto’ over plans to densely pack homes in has been approved after the number of properties was reduced.

The 109-home Castle Green development at Quarry Farm, off Leadbrook Drive in Oakenholt near Flint, still squeezes properties together more than planning guidance recommends – but with 36 homes per hectare the latest proposal is significantly closer to the guideline number than the 43 per hectare in the original application.

Planning guidance recommends 30 homes per hectare to give residents a good standard of living.

Flintshire County Council Planning Officer Alison Dean told the authority’s Planning Committee: “The previous application proposed the construction of 121 affordable homes and associated infrastructure.

“Members refused the application due to overdevelopment, high density, poor design and layout, and inadequate living conditions and amenity for proposed residents.

“Following feedback on the previous application, the proposals have been amended, reducing the number of dwellings from 121 to 109, taking the density from 41 to 36 dwellings per hectare.

“It is recommended to grant planning permission subject to a Section 106 agreement to secure the provision of 100% affordable homes, with mix and tenure to be agreed, and subject to conditions.”

Councillors were concerned that the Registered Social Landlord that would be managing the affordable homes had not been identified publicly.

And local member Cllr Mel Buckley was scathing in her assessment of the resubmitted plans.

“The community I represent is absolutely not against affordable housing,” she said. “Oakenholt genuinely needs accessible homes, bungalows for wheelchair users, and smaller units for single people.

“But affordable housing cannot be treated as a golden ticket for developers to bypass basic planning standards. It should not mean cramming as many properties as possible onto a field just to maximise profit under the banner of affordability.

“This committee previously threw out a 121‑home version because it was severe overdevelopment. The developer currently has an ongoing planning appeal on that rejection, yet they have bypassed that process to bring this 109‑home scheme today.

“There are too many unanswered questions. Suddenly we are told the scheme will be managed by a registered social landlord.

“Why wasn’t this RSL partner named or included in previous applications? Why is the identity of this operator still a total secret in the paperwork today? If this is a genuine community asset, why is there zero transparency?

“Feeding another 109 homes directly into Ffordd Pentre Bach dumps hundreds of extra car movements past existing family homes and a brand‑new school.

“Those cars then join the A548, which at peak times is already gridlocked. In summer, bank holidays and weekends, it’s a standstill – you can walk faster than you can drive.

“Local infrastructure is at breaking point. Residents struggle to get GP appointments in Flint and local dentists are completely full. It is unfair to place future families in an overcrowded, isolated layout with poor access to basic healthcare.

“Shaving off a few houses does not fix a dangerous layout, missing infrastructure, flood risks and unmapped mining fears.”

Unusually the revised application was submitted while a separate appeal was active with Welsh planning inspectorate PEDW for the original 121-home plan.

Planning officers confirmed that, if the appeal was successful, Castle Green would have the right to choose which plan put into action – either the 121-home proposal or the 109-home plan.

Stuart Andrew, Design and Planning Director at Castle Green Homes argued that the revised development would still provide much-needed low-income housing for the area.

“This proposal is deemed acceptable in principle and design terms and will hugely benefit 109 low‑income local households by providing new affordable accommodation in accordance with Flintshire County Council’s stated aims,” he said.

“This application was intended to address comments made about the previous scheme. The appeal was heard on the basis that the previous scheme was refused against officer recommendation. The appeal was well‑received by the planning inspector in the view of our barrister.

“We also have to weigh up that with a housing association and Welsh Government grant involved, we would have to choose not to deliver housing to 12 households on the local housing needs register if we don’t proceed with the higher‑density scheme.

“These are real people, potentially elderly or with children, currently living in substandard accommodation. Our job is not just to deliver housing, but homes for people who wouldn’t otherwise have them.”

Cllr Mike Peers moved that the committee support the officers’ recommendation to approve the scheme following the changes.

“I’ll move the officer’s recommendation,” he said. “On the previous scheme, we refused 121 dwellings at 41 homes-per-hectare.

“This new scheme is 109 dwellings at 36 homes-per-hectare, with improved frontage, landscaping, reduced on‑street parking dominance and more side parking. It appears the developer has listened to concerns about density and amenity.

“Reducing by 12 dwellings improves living conditions for the 109 who remain. It’s not spectacular but is an improvement on the previous scheme.”

The application was approved by a majority.

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