Ghost tours offer after-dark access to Wales’ most haunted museum

Visitors are being invited to step inside one of Wales’ best-known museums after dark for a spine-chilling new ghost tour.

Filled with faithful recreations of historic buildings, St Fagans National Museum of History has long been said to be haunted by the ghosts of the people who once resided in them.

Through a partnership between the museum and Dark Wales Tours, visitors can hear about and perhaps even experience the supernatural phenomena recorded at St Fagans.

Dark Wales Tours was set up in 2019 by Matthew Rose and Luke Allcock, both with a passion for history and the paranormal.

Their award-winning tours have since provided other enthusiasts with exclusive nighttime access to Wales’ most haunted sites.

As well as exploring the buildings of St Fagans and hearing about the bloody civil war fought on the site in 1648, visitors will learn about the myths, legends and superstitions of Welsh people over centuries.

Dark Wales Tours also provides a separate tour of the 16th century Manor House at St Fagans, built on the foundations of the 13th century castle.

Donated to the people of Wales by Other Windsor, the 3rd Earl of Plymouth, in 1948 the castle is the site of several strange happenings, including spectral singing and ghostly children wandering through the halls.

The tour will also explore the gardens, lanes and paths around the castle where figures in military uniforms and a lone man are said to wander.

Both St Fagans ghost tours include a lot of walking around the site with a few chances to sit down, so a moderate fitness level is recommended.

Dark Wales Tours stress that their experiences are not ghost hunts or paranormal investigations, and they never indulge in gimmicks such as costumed actors jumping out from dark corners.

Instead of cheap scares, Matthew and Luke focus on “faithfully researched” stories grounded in the history of these atmospheric sites.

As such they cannot guarantee participants will experience the paranormal, but said “a number of strange occurrences have happened on the tours over the years, so you never know what may happen.”

The minimum age for tours is 12 and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Both the museum and castle tours cost £20 per person and will last approximately two hours.

For more information and to book tickets, visit the Dark Wales Tours site here.