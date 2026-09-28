Giant whale leads parade marking 70 years of Hollywood classic

Nation.Cymru Staff

Hundreds of people took to the streets of west Wales for a spectacular lantern parade celebrating 70 years since a Hollywood classic was released.

The Ar Ymyl y Tir 2026/On Land’s Edge Festival began on the night of Friday 25 September as Cardigan’s Small World Theatre staged the parade through Fishguard’s streets.

Lantern bearers of all ages were warmly greeted by vast crowds as the procession moved to Lota Park, headed by an eight-foot model great white whale.

The three days of music and cultural events were held in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the classic 1956 movie Moby Dick’s cinematic release, partially filmed in Fishguard Bay.

On Saturday afternoon John Huston’s acclaimed film received heartfelt applause from a sell-out audience, some of whom had been present when Hollywood actors and stuntmen took part in the 1954 filming, at Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun.

The weekend also included art exhibitions, musical concerts and literary events as the people of Fishguard and Goodwick embraced the return of Herman Melville’s legendary literary creation.

Down on Goodwick Parrog a newly-installed VR code outside Sea Trust’s Ocean Lab enables smartphone users to project a Virtual Reality great white whale, while a large Moby Dick mural at the junction of West Street and Brodog Terrace will remain as a reminder of the film’s connection to the area.

Festival chair Dr Patrick Thomas said: “This has been such an amazing weekend. A feast of culture – lots of art, lots of music, literature, local history – even swimming!

“A lantern parade that brought out hundreds of people, and a full house for a film made seventy years ago, just because of what that story means to this community, and a superb mural that will be a lasting reminder of it all.

“Thanks to everyone who’s helped to plan, organise and manage the festival, especially the staff and volunteers at Theatr Gwaun who turn up every day and every week, but who pull out something extra for events like this.

“Thanks also to our partners, Small World Theatre and Sea Trust Wales, and to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, whose generosity made it all possible.

“The exhibitions are still on – art with a watery theme at Bakers@70 in West Street until 3 October, and The Making of Moby Dick — memories of the time Hollywood came to the Twin Towns — in Martha’s Gallery at Theatr Gwaun until 13 October.

“And do visit the augmented reality whale down at the Ocean Lab in Goodwick – it really is quite spectacular!”

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