Girl, 17, killed in three-car collision was like a best friend, brother says

Demi Edmunds was the sole pedestrian in the incident on the A4042 in Cwmbran, Monmouthshire, that happened at about 12.25pm on Thursday, Gwent Police said.

A 17-year-old girl killed in a collision involving three cars in south Wales was “funny, kind and caring”, her brother has said.

Officers attended the scene alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service and the teenager from Caldicot, a town in the same county, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Demi Edmunds’ family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Her brother Jake said in a tribute published by the force: “Demi was the best sister I could’ve ever asked for. She was funny, kind and caring.

“Me and her were very close, she was like a best friend to me that I could trust with anything and everything, but she’s no longer with us any more.

“Hopefully she’s in heaven, somewhere better.”

In a shared statement, the family said: “Demi was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin and niece. Demi loved her friends, and she was loved by all.”

The family has requested privacy at this time to allow them to grieve.

Enquiries continue and anyone with relevant information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Gwent Police via their website, call 101 or DM them on their Facebook or X social media pages, quoting log reference 2600046163.