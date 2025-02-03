Girl found guilty of attempted murder of two teachers and pupil in school attack
A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been found guilty of attempted murder after attacking two teachers and another pupil at a school in south Wales.
Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a pupil, were treated in hospital after being stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on April 24 last year.
Following a week-long trial at Swansea Crown Court, the girl was found guilty of attempted murder.
Sentencing
As the girl, who was a pupil at the school, attacked the first teacher, she was accused of yelling “I’m going to f****** kill you” and pulling out a knife.
“Sorry”
Swansea Crown Court heard the teenager, who was 13 at the time of the incident, attacked teachers Mrs Elias and Ms Hopkin during the morning break using her father’s multi-tool.
She then moved on to stab another girl before being restrained by staff.
All three victims survived the attack, but Ms Hopkin, who was stabbed in the neck, had to be flown to Cardiff by air ambulance.
