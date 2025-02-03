Girl found guilty of attempted murder of two teachers and pupil in school attack

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been found guilty of attempted murder after attacking two teachers and another pupil at a school in south Wales.

Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a pupil, were treated in hospital after being stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on April 24 last year.

Following a week-long trial at Swansea Crown Court, the girl was found guilty of attempted murder.