Giuffre family says UK ‘treating Epstein files with urgency they demand’

The family of Virginia Giuffre has praised British authorities for “treating the Epstein files with the urgency they demand” following the arrest of Lord Peter Mandelson on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The Metropolitan Police said just after 2am on Tuesday the former Labour minister had been released on bail pending further investigation.

Lord Mandelson has been accused of passing sensitive information onto paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary.

Lord Mandelson was still in contact with Epstein in late 2016, and emails appeared to suggest he warned the financier to stay away from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after allegations – which the former duke denies – that he sexually abused Ms Giuffre after she was trafficked by the US billionaire.

Sir Keir Starmer is due to chair Cabinet on Tuesday after the former US ambassador’s arrest, while the Liberal Democrats will seek to force the public release of files relating to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s appointment as a trade envoy, as the former prince also faces accusations of sharing sensitive information with Epstein while in the role.

In a statement reported by the BBC and other outlets, Ms Giuffre’s brother Sky Roberts and his wife, Amanda Roberts, said: “As Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s family, we commend the British authorities for taking meaningful action and treating the Epstein files with the urgency they demand.

“While these arrests aren’t for the underlying exploitation, they are a crucial step toward truth and accountability.

“The contrast with the continued inaction in the United States is undeniable. Survivors deserve transparency, swift investigation, and real justice, no matter who is implicated.”

Footage on Monday showed Lord Mandelson being led out of his house by a plain clothes police officer and the Metropolitan Police later said the 72-year-old was taken to a London police station for interview.

Two of his properties were previously searched by police in connection with the allegations, which surfaced following the US Department of Justice’s document dump related to Epstein last month.

Following the release of the Epstein files, Lord Mandelson said he has “no recollection” of receiving payments totalling 75,000 dollars (about £55,000) from Epstein between 2003 and 2004 as bank details in the documents indicated.

Epstein is also said to have paid for an osteopathy course for Lord Mandelson’s husband, Reinaldo Avila Da Silva, in 2009, at the time the government was dealing with the financial crisis.

Lord Mandelson’s arrest comes days after Andrew was taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The former prince was released under investigation.

Despite being stripped of his title last year, the former duke of York is still eighth in line to the throne, and an Act of Parliament would be required to remove Andrew and prevent him from ever becoming king.

The UK Government will consider introducing such legislation once police have finished their investigation into the King’s disgraced brother, the Press Association understands.