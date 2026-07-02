‘Give them the protection they deserve’ – New campaign calls for Wales to adopt Benedict’s Law

Jules Millward

A petition urging the Welsh Government to introduce a law giving children with allergies greater protections in schools has gained momentum after campaigner Sarah Pattison joined forces with Natasha’s Foundation to launch Allergy Action Wales.

This joint campaign is calling on the Senedd to adopt Benedict’s Law and introduce statutory guidance to ensure schools across Wales provide children with allergies the same level of protection as those in England.

The measures were developed following the death of five-year-old Benedict Blythe from anaphylaxis at school in 2021 after being given milk despite having a known allergy.

The law, which is being introduced in England in September 2026, aims to improve how schools prepare for and respond to severe allergic reactions by requiring clear allergy policies, staff training, access to emergency medication such as adrenaline auto-injectors (AAIs), and better communication about pupils’ allergies.

The petition was launched by Sarah Pattison, whose 12-year-old son has multiple severe allergies. She said his experiences at school had highlighted the need for more consistent allergy protections across Wales.

“My son has encountered a number of situations during his school life so far which have meant he has felt unsafe or not fully included in lessons and activities.

“Whether that’s been due to rewards or attendance incentives involving allergenic food, classroom activities and materials that have involved his allergens, or children messing about in the yard with foods he is allergic to.

“There are so many more examples I could give, and they are common for many children in Wales”

Ms Pattison added that Benedict’s Law would give families confidence that “consistent, robust allergy procedures” will be in place in all schools in Wales.

“Parents could have the peace of mind that their children would be able to focus on their learning, rather than having to navigate school environments, cultures and systems that are not set up to support them in staying safe and included.

“Just as importantly, staff should be able to feel confident that the schools they work in are set up in the very best way to ensure anaphylaxis emergencies are prevented wherever possible and dealt with swiftly and effectively in the event that they do arise.”

She said current Welsh Government guidance on supporting learners with healthcare needs in schools had not been updated since 2018 and was too vague, leading to inconsistent practice across schools.

“It really is a postcode lottery for children as to whether they are safe and fully included”

She urged the Welsh Government to act before a tragedy occurred, adding: “I urge the Welsh Government to address this as a matter of priority before an avoidable tragedy happens in Wales.”

Urgent issue

Becky Gittins, MP for Clwyd East, who has a severe allergy herself, has backed the campaign.

She said: “Children with allergies in Wales deserve to be just as safe at school as children in England.

“Benedict’s Law sends a powerful message to the millions of people living with allergies that their experiences are recognised and that we are committed to making their lives safer.

“Better allergy awareness and more consistent standards in schools don’t just reduce risk – they help children feel included, supported and able to participate fully in school life alongside their friends.”

Ms Gittins added that it is an “urgent issue”, and that with the UK’s first National Allergy Strategy being published that now is the time to act.

“Allergic children are a reality in every community. We now need our legislation to reflect that reality and give them the protection they deserve.”

Huge step forward

This week, Caerphilly County Borough Council took steps to protect children with allergies in Wales.

It passed a motion to ask the Welsh Government whether it is going to introduce similar safeguards as Benedict’s Law in England. Now other councils must follow suit.

Cllr Amanda McConnell said: “There is currently no requirement for schools to hold spare adrenaline auto injectors and arrangements may vary between schools, depending on local policies and risk assessments.

“This motion is not about criticising the excellent work our schools already do, nor is it about placing additional burdens on schools. It is about asking whether a more consistent, national approach would further strengthen the safety of children with severe allergies across Wales.”

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE, founder of Natasha’s Foundation, said: “All children with allergies should have the same protections at school regardless of where they live. The new statutory guidance is a huge step forward for allergy families in England.

“We now need urgent action to ensure that all children benefit from these new protections, including children in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

Helen and Peter Blythe, founders of the Benedict Foundation, have also backed the campaign and said: “Seeing the difference Benedict’s Law is already making for families in England has only strengthened my determination to make sure children in Wales aren’t left behind.

“Through the Benedict Blythe Foundation, we’ve shown that these changes are both achievable and life-saving.

“Now we’re asking the people of Wales to help us bring Benedict’s Law here, so every child with allergies can go to school knowing the right protections are in place.”

Welsh Government said: “It is important that learners living with allergies are supported. All schools are already subject to legal requirements and have been issued with statutory guidance, which covers record keeping, storage and administration of medicines, emergency procedures and staff training requirements to support children and young people with healthcare needs, including allergies.

“We are currently reviewing the existing statutory guidance and will consider Benedict’s Law, to inform future policy in Wales.”

You can sign the petition here.