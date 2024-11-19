‘Give voters a greater say on replacing misbehaving politicians’

Chris Haines ICNN Senedd reporter

Campaigners called for voters to be given a say over who replaces Senedd politicians booted out of office for bad behaviour under a proposed system of recall.

Jessica Blair, director of the Electoral Reform Society (ERS) Cymru, supported calls for a recall system to allow voters to remove misbehaving politicians between elections.

But Ms Blair said voters should have a say over the replacement, warning an element of personal accountability will be lost with the Senedd’s new “closed-list” electoral system.

From 2026, people will vote for parties rather than individuals as Wales ditches first past the post in favour of a full form of proportional representation, with no by-elections being held.

Ms Blair said: “This idea of replacing someone with the next person on the list, it could be … from the voters’ perspective … seen as a party being rewarded for bad behaviour.”

‘Punished’

Giving evidence to the Senedd’s standards committee, she added: “This shouldn’t be necessarily about parties keeping control, it should be about voters having their say.”

Labour’s Mick Antoniw pointed out it is the person, not the party, that has transgressed.

But Ms Blair said: “That could also reflect badly on the party or the way a party’s handled it, so I don’t think it’s necessarily as clear cut, as this is one person’s actions.”

She told the committee that three of the four UK Parliament by-elections triggered by recall petitions since 2019 were won by a different party.

She said: “Parties can be punished for an individual’s bad behaviour or it could be a reflection of changing political support post election. There doesn’t seem to be a real case for retaining that party’s seat, especially three years after an election, for example.”

‘Accountability’

The standards committee will make recommendations on how a recall mechanism should work in Wales as part of its inquiry on Senedd members’ accountability.

Hannah Blythyn, who chairs the committee, asked witnesses whether the circumstances for recalling a Senedd member should be the same as Westminster.

Ms Blair suggested the triggers – a custodial sentence of less than 12 months, a suspension of at least ten sitting days, or an expenses offence conviction – make a good starting point.

Nia Thomas, ERS Cymru’s research officer, agreed rules should be the same for Senedd members as councillors who can be removed if they do not attend meetings for six months.

Ms Blair added: “In any other job, you wouldn’t be able to do that? If I didn’t turn up to work … people would be like ‘what’s happening here?’, I think there has to be a line in the sand and I think a recall petition is probably appropriate in this instance.”

‘Massive burden’

In an earlier evidence session on November 19, Clare Sim, of the Association of Electoral Administrators, warned against replicating Westminster’s “flawed” system of recall.

Ms Sim described the recall process as a massive administrative burden as she raised concerns about the cost to the public purse.

She argued recall petitions, which are open for six weeks in Westminster, should close once the threshold of 10% of the electorate signing has been met.

Mr Antoniw, the former counsel general, suggested a simple yes-no public vote on whether a politician should remain in office in place of a “pointless” two-stage process.

Colin Everett, chair of the Wales Electoral Co-ordination Board, said it could be a feasible alternative to reduce the administrative burden while protecting the voice of electors.

‘Far more complex’

Ms Sim added that a minimum 25-day timetable would be required for a quasi by-election.

She warned of complications with the 32 constituencies used in July’s general election being paired to create 16 for the Senedd poll in 2026, with each returning six members.

She said: “We’re talking about potentially three-four authorities being involved … it’s far more complex than any other process anywhere else in the UK.”

Calling for consistency and simplicity, Mr Everett said electors would expect to be able to vote in person on a designated day or days, with a right to a postal or proxy vote.

He rejected suggestions the 10% threshold should need to be met in each of the paired constituencies, saying this would question why they were combined in the first place.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

