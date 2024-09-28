Glamorgan beat Gloucestershire to finish the season with a flourish

Glamorgan beat Gloucestershire by 192 runs in a weather-affected Vitality County Championship match at Cardiff.

Opposing captains Sam Northeast and Graeme van Buuren breathed some life into a game that had lost its first day through rain, agreeing to make it a one innings contest which the hosts came out on top of.

Glamorgan decided to declare at 381 for four after seeing Northeast reach 1,000 runs for the season and then Chris Cooke reach his unbeaten century with successive sixes off Oliver Price to set their visitors a target of 382.

With little at stake for two teams in the lower echelons of the Division Two table there was only pride at stake as Gloucestershire accepted the challenge.

Lifeline

Joe Phillips was given a lifeline in the second over when Northeast failed to take a head high catch at second slip off Ned Leonard. It was to prove a costly miss as Phillips became the mainstay of the run chase before he was the fourth man out, for 64.

His opening partner Chris Dent had been the first to go when he was caught in the slips by Colin Ingram off Leonard, completing his season-long loan from Somerset, for a duck.

Price was then bowled by Andy Gorvin and when Miles Hammond departed after putting on 46 with Phillips Gloucestershire were 92 for three.

Gloucestershire looked well set but then the wickets began to tumble and Gorvin (three for 22) and Ben Kellaway (three for 24) eventually removed the visitors for 189.

After Phillips departed the only real resistance came from wicketkeeper James Bracey, who was the last man out on 49 when he was bowled by Kellaway.

Earlier, Glamorgan added quick runs to their overnight total of 283 for four. Northeast (64 not out) and Cooke, whose unbeaten 101 contained three sixes and 10 fours, prospered in an undefeated partnership of 171 before the declaration came and lunch was taken.

