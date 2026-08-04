Glamping farm seeks permission for two-storey pods

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A glamping retreat has applied to turn its single-storey pods into two-storey getaway homes, offering more space to the same number of guests.

Famau Cabins in rural Flintshire secured planning permission for five glamping pods back in 2020 – and so far has built and opened three of them.

The business, on Y Fron Farm, has now submitted an application to make the final two pods two-storey units.

Under the approved plans each single-storey pod would have a double bed and a pull-out double to sleep up to four people.

The new two-storey units would still house a maximum of four people, but would have one upstairs bedroom and an upstairs games room. Downstairs would be a lounge with pull-out bed and a separate downstairs kitchen/diner as well as a bigger bathroom.

According to Clwydian Planning, working on behalf of owner Sion Roberts, the proposed new units will not increase the capacity or intensity of the development, but are required as a result of lessons learned through the development of the project.

“Since commencement of the development, the scheme has evolved through detailed design development and practical construction experience,” it said.

“The applicant now seeks to update the approved plans so that they accurately reflect the refined design approach for the remaining two pods, whilst maintaining the overall parameters of the consented scheme.

“The principle of development, the number of units, and the approved layout strategy remain unchanged. The proposal therefore represents a logical progression of the consented development rather than a fundamental alteration to the approved scheme.”

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