Glamping site set for refusal over fears of ‘shenanigans’ in tents

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A glamping site planned for a field housing alpacas is set for refusal as a councillor feared “shenanigans” will be heard from poorly sound-proofed tents.

The application for the site, which would include four shepherd huts and four bell tents, was recommended for approval at a planning committee meeting until councillors raised a number of concerns.

Councillor Dale Rooke said the tents would be too close to the neighbouring property at the proposed site at Parc Llettis Road in Hardwick just south of Abergavenny.

The Chepstow Labour member said: “Tents are naturally not soundproofed so any shenanigans going on inside will be heard in the wider vicinity.”

Alpacas

Two shepherd huts are already used for glamping at Swallow’s Nest field that is also home to a herd of alpacas and the plans also included an upgrade to their existing shelter as well as new washing facilities for guests.

The application went before Monmouthshire’s planning committee as the county council received 15 objections and councillors also said they were concerned at how water from hot tubs adjacent to each shepherd hut would be stored between guest change over times and access along a narrow track.

Labour member for Croesonen, Su McConnell, said: “It is a very narrow lane, to have 12 vehicles coming and going on that lane is stretching my credulity to breaking point. I’ve got a real problem with the road access.”

Conservative councillor for Devauden Rachel Buckler said: “I have serious doubts about the set up of this application and the impact on neighbouring properties.”

Her party colleague, Mitchell Troy and Trellech member, Jayne McKenna said: “The consensus seems to be a lot of members are not in favour of this application and I happen to agree with them. I can’t help but feel this is an overdevelopment.”

Showers

Cllr McKenna said she was concerned at how many people could be staying at the site at any one time if children could also be accommodated in the two person shepherd huts which would place a strain on facilities such as showers and the impact on the environment.

Planning officer Phil Thomas confirmed the maximum number who could stay at the site at any one time would be 28 and also said there was no objection from the highways department.

The two huts already on the site are under the rule that allow for camping use up to 28 days, and Mr Thomas said they had been put there “quite a long time ago”. He said the nearest glamping unit to neighbouring Amberleigh House would be 35 metres away, which is within the 21 metres normally considered acceptable.

Councillors agreed to defer the application to their August meeting, when it will be recommended for refusal, with the reasons being overdevelopment, impact on neighbouring properties, including poor sound insulation, traffic concerns including on existing users of the land and loss of hedgerow for parking.

