Glastonbury Festival will come to Brecon next week

Nation.Cymru staff

2026 is a fallow year for Glastonbury Festival, but audiences in mid Wales can relive one of the biggest festival’s in the world on 26 June at Theatr Brycheiniog, in Brecon.

Audiences will step back in time to when there were no phones or BBC takeovers from the Somerset fields and remember how the festival used to be 30 years ago with a special 30th Anniversary screening of the film that capture the original festival vibe.

Glastonbury The Movie: The 30th Anniversary Cut captured the real thing: not the headline acts on the Pyramid Stage, but the stone circle at sunrise, the rave tents and wandering performers, the parachute games and the Krishna food queues. The Verve at their very first festival appearance. Spiritualized spending their entire fee on a fireworks display. A cast of thousands, completely themselves.

Glastonbury The Movie: The 30th Anniversary Cut is the definitive cinematic record of one of the significant moments in British cultural history, the Glastonbury Festival of 1993. Now audiences have re-live the experience captured on the big screen at Theatr Brycheiniog on the same weekend Glastonbury Festival usually takes place.

Shot using the same Panavision CinemaScope cameras and lenses as the great Hollywood epics, the film captures three days of music, magic and midsummer madness from the ground level up, the point of view not of the elite, but of the festival goer. There is no narration. No captions. No backstage access. Just the raw, unfiltered, gloriously human experience of being there.

It was 1993. The BBC cameras had not yet arrived. The fence was still permeable. There were no phone masts. Half the people there had bunked in, and hardly anyone knew who was on the main stage. Popular culture in the UK was poised on the edge of a seismic shift, and these filmmakers, armed with Panavision CinemaScope cameras and an army of friends, caught it all.

Word from director

Director of the film, Robin Mahoney said: “Shooting in 1993 gave us something we only fully appreciated in retrospect. Television cameras had not yet arrived at Glastonbury, the first live broadcast came in 1994 and British popular culture was on the cusp of a seismic shift. What feels like recent history now reads as another era entirely.

“Because we set out to capture the experience of being at the Festival from the ground up, from the perspective of a festival-goer rather than a camera pointed at a stage, the film has become an inadvertent portrait of British life at a particular moment.

“This is not a documentary in the conventional sense, with its attendant opinions and agendas. It is a document, its own subject. Festivals, in the truest sense, represent a radical way of seeing: not simply about the music, but about people coming together, exchanging ideas, and carrying something of that possibility back into ordinary life. It sounds like another world. In some ways, it was.”

As part of the screening audiences are encouraged to bring the festival vibe to the film screening and expect festival themed refreshments.

Glastonbury The Movie: The 30th Anniversary Cut will be screened on Friday 26 June, 7.30pm. Tickets are only £11.70. Concessions available.

For tickets at Theatr Brycheiniog please contacts: 01874 611622, brycheiniog.co.uk