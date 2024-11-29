Gleision mine disaster inquest will have laser-like focus, coroner says

The inquest into the deaths of four men killed in a south Wales mining disaster 13 years ago will have a “forensic and laser-like focus” in answering key questions about the case, a coroner has said.

Garry Jenkins, 39, Philip Hill, 44, David Powell, 50, and Charles Breslin, 62, were killed when thousands of gallons of water flooded the Gleision drift mine, near Pontardawe, a town in the Swansea valley, on September 15 2011.

Seven men were working in the tunnels that day and only three survived.

The mine’s site manager, Malcolm Fyfield, and the company that ran the mine, MNS Mining Ltd, were acquitted of gross negligence manslaughter by a jury at Swansea Crown Court in 2014.

Following the trial, the victims’ families successfully campaigned for a full inquest into the deaths and this was opened in December 2022.