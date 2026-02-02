Global music icon announces summer show at Cardiff Castle

Musician, writer, visual artist and filmmaker David Byrne is bringing his world tour to Cardiff this summer.

The former Talking Heads frontman and multi-award-winner will head to TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle on Sunday July 26 as part of his Who Is The Sky? world tour.

The Cardiff Castle summer date will follow a sold out night at the city’s Utilita Arena next month.

Presale tickets are available from 10am Thursday February 5 via depotlive.co.uk/davidbyrne.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday February 6 from depotlive.co.uk.

Born in Scotland and raised in Canada and America, Byrne co-founded the multi-platinum selling band Talking Heads in New York in 1975. As a solo artist he has collaborated with the likes of Brian Eno, Fatboy Slim, and X-Press 2.

He has received an Oscar, Golden Globe, GRAMMY and Tony awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame as part of Talking Heads.

Byrne released his latest album Who Is The Sky? in September – featuring Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and The Smile’s Tom Skinner. New single T-shirt, co-written with his longtime friend and collaborator Brian Eno followed in November.

The album and tour build on the optimism of 2018 release American Utopia, and they continue Byrne’s lifelong exploration of human connection and the potential for societal unity against the chaotic backdrop of the world.

Who Is the Sky? is cinematic, humorous and joyful, with the lesson that love is unexplainable and that enlightenment means very different things to different people.

At the start of 2026, he released a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s Driver’s License to mark the song’s five-year anniversary – the first of a series celebrating the fifth birthday of the pop star’s debut album Soar in June.

David Byrne joins Chris Stussy, Empire of the Sun, Hollywood Vampires, Self Esteem, Jimmy Eat World, Garbage and Skunk Anansie, Richard Ashcroft, Sex Pistols, Two Door Cinema Club and Ethel Cain among the headline announcements already revealed for TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2026 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “From the 70s with Talking Heads to reworking Olivia Rodrigo’s 2020s hits, with award-winning theatre and cinema compositions along the way, David Byrne is a phenomenal musician and artist whose work spans the decades and genres like few others,

“We cannot wait to see his Who Is The Sky? tour under the summer Cardiff skies.”