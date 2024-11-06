Global stock markets rally as Donald Trump takes victory in US election

It remained about 1.2% higher later in the morning when it was declared that Donald Trump had won the election.

Gains

Strong gains in premarket trading in New York showed stocks on Wall Street look set for a fresh rally on Wednesday in response to the result.

But economists warned Mr Trump’s tariff plans would come as a “shock” to the UK economy.

Daniel Casali, chief investment strategist at Evelyn Partners, said markets were reacting positively to the prospect of a “clear Trump victory” and Republicans controlling Congress.

“The combination of a clean sweep victory means tax cuts are likely over the coming year,” he said.

“That will be beneficial for equities as it means lower taxes will boost company earnings.

“So, the combination of a clear victory along with the impact of those tax cuts, will be beneficial for growth and the equity markets are reacting positively to that.”

The pound was down about 1% against the US dollar, at 1.292, with the American currency making sharp gains overnight.