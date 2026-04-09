Global travel guide boost for Welsh Town of Culture bid

A Welsh town bidding to become the UK’s first Town of Culture has received an international boost after being named one of Europe’s hidden gems by a leading travel guide.

Machynlleth has been highlighted by Time Out as one of the continent’s most under-rated destinations, alongside 20 other locations.

The publication said growing numbers of travellers are seeking “under the radar” alternatives to major tourist hotspots such as Amsterdam, Venice and Barcelona, and identified the mid Wales town as one to visit in 2026.

In its write-up, the guide praised the area’s landscape and cultural significance, pointing to its location within the Dyfi Biosphere and its historic links to Owain Glyndŵr, who established a parliament there in 1404.

It also highlighted the town’s arts and events scene, including its comedy festival and the Museum of Modern Art Machynlleth.

The recognition comes as Machynlleth pushes forward with its bid to become the inaugural UK Town of Culture, with an application submitted last week following a series of local consultations involving a significant proportion of residents.

If successful, it would become the first place in Wales to be awarded the title by the UK Government.

Bid organisers say the proposal aims to build on the town’s existing cultural offer while placing a strong emphasis on engaging younger people and shaping future opportunities.

Heledd Wyn, a member of the bid team, said: “Machynlleth, the ancient capital of Wales, is a place where history, creativity, and community converge.

“Our collaborative bid for UK Town of Culture 2028 reflects the town’s enduring spirit of participation, innovation, and cultural exchange.

We are excited to share our vision for a year-long celebration that will engage our community, our region, and visitors from across the UK and beyond.”