GMB becomes latest union to reaffirm affiliation to Labour Party

The GMB has reaffirmed its affiliation to the Labour Party after similar decisions by other unions.

A statement by the GMB’s Executive Committee made the pledge at the union’s annual conference in Blackpool.

Speaking in a debate, council worker and GMB vice-president Sonya Davis said if the union was serious about improving the lives of members “we cannot step back from politics – we must step into it”.

Affiliation with Labour is crucial because “no other political party in Britain offers trade unions that level of influence”, she added.

She told delegates: “Let me speak honestly about our relationship with the Labour Party.

“Ours is a relationship built not on blind loyalty, but on purpose. Not on silence, but on strength. Not on a blank cheque, but on accountability.

“We are affiliated to Labour because it gives working people, organised through their unions, a voice where decisions are made.

“No other political party in Britain offers trade unions that level of influence.

“It means that when policy is being developed, we are there. When decisions are being shaped, we are there. When leadership is chosen, our members have a voice.

“But let me be clear: affiliation does not mean agreement on everything. It never has and it never will.

“Because our duty is not to any political party. Our duty is to our members.

“So yes, we support Labour when it delivers for working-class people. But we also challenge Labour, firmly and unapologetically, when it falls short.”

Other unions including the Communication Workers Union and the Fire Brigades Union have made similar decisions in recent weeks.