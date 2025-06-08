GMB leader to criticise ‘chancers and bankers’ of Reform

A senior union leader is to launch an attack against the “chancers and bankers” of Reform and say that the party is no friend of workers.

GMB general secretary Gary Smith will tell the union’s annual conference in Brighton on Sunday that Reform leader Nigel Farage and his “ex-Tory soulmates” have spent a political lifetime attacking trade unions and workers’ rights.

Heroes

He will say: “Why is it always the posh, private schoolboys who want to act like they’re working-class heroes?

“Do they really think we can’t see the bankers, the chancers, the anti-union blowhards?

“If Reform are so pro-worker, why did they just vote against protections against fire and rehire? Why did they vote against sick pay for all workers? Why did they vote against fair pay for carers? Why did they vote against trade union rights to access and organise in places like Amazon?”

Council workers

He will continue: “Now they are going to run town halls and the first thing they want to do is sack council workers.”

“It’s high time they were called out for their sneering, snooty attitude about so-called ‘gold-plated’ pensions.

“Go ask a local authority care worker, refuse collector, street cleaner, school support staff member if they think their meagre pension is gold-plated.

“Reform’s abuse and name-calling of low-paid public sector workers is an utter disgrace.”

Mr Smith will praise the Government for its Employment Rights Bill but will add that Labour is not making it easy to “rally to their banner”.

He will say it is less than a year since Labour won its landslide victory, which had brought a feeling of real hope and change, but that “mistakes have been made. My message to the Government is simple – listen. Listen to GMB. Listen and think again”.

