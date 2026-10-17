‘Go forth, cariad!’: Catherine Zeta-Jones teaches fans to speak Welsh
Nation.Cymru Staff
Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones has treated fans to a playful Welsh language lesson, teaching viewers some of her favourite words and phrases.
While promoting the new action thriller, Kill Jackie, Zeta-Jones took to AMC+’s social media pages to “teach us a little Welsh, Jackie Price style”.
Describing her character as “very Welsh”, the actress from Mumbles shared some of her favourite words that viewers can use “if you feel like you just wanna be Jackie”.
The lesson begins with ‘cariad’, a Welsh term of endearment meaning ‘love’. Zeta-Jones explains: “Like, ‘All right, love?’ ‘All right, cariad?'”
Next, she introduces ‘cwtch’, saying: “Do you know when you really want someone to give you a big hug or cuddle? A little skin on skin would make it a much better day. Well, you will ask for a cwtch. Isn’t that lovely?”
“Bore da is good morning,” the actress explained. “A little twist on that is bore glam… for when you wake up in the morning and feel fabulous.”
Then Zeta-Jones showed off her skills by saying the longest place name in Wales, the village of Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, on Ynys Môn.
“And that’s a Welsh woman who hasn’t said that in a long time, so all the Welsh speakers out there, give me a break,” Zeta-Jones joked.
She finished by wishing viewers well, saying: “Go forth, cariad, and speak Welsh as if you too were born in the valleys.”
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