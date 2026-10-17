Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

‘Go forth, cariad!’: Catherine Zeta-Jones teaches fans to speak Welsh

17 Oct 2026 3 minute read
Screenshots: AMC Plus via Facebook

Nation.Cymru Staff

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones has treated fans to a playful Welsh language lesson, teaching viewers some of her favourite words and phrases.

While promoting the new action thriller, Kill Jackie, Zeta-Jones took to AMC+’s social media pages to “teach us a little Welsh, Jackie Price style”.

Describing her character as “very Welsh”, the actress from Mumbles shared some of her favourite words that viewers can use “if you feel like you just wanna be Jackie”.

The lesson begins with ‘cariad’, a Welsh term of endearment meaning ‘love’. Zeta-Jones explains: “Like, ‘All right, love?’ ‘All right, cariad?'”

Next, she introduces ‘cwtch’, saying: “Do you know when you really want someone to give you a big hug or cuddle? A little skin on skin would make it a much better day. Well, you will ask for a cwtch. Isn’t that lovely?”

“Bore da is good morning,” the actress explained. “A little twist on that is bore glam… for when you wake up in the morning and feel fabulous.”

Then Zeta-Jones showed off her skills by saying the longest place name in Wales, the village of Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, on Ynys Môn.

“And that’s a Welsh woman who hasn’t said that in a long time, so all the Welsh speakers out there, give me a break,” Zeta-Jones joked.

She finished by wishing viewers well, saying: “Go forth, cariad, and speak Welsh as if you too were born in the valleys.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AMC+ (@amcplus)

Kill Jackie, Zeta-Jones’s latest project, is an eight-part action thriller starring Zeta-Jones alongside Daniel Ings and Ron Perlman.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Get more trusted Welsh news

Choose Nation.Cymru as a preferred source in Google News to see more of our journalism.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.