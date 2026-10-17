‘Go forth, cariad!’: Catherine Zeta-Jones teaches fans to speak Welsh

Nation.Cymru Staff

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones has treated fans to a playful Welsh language lesson, teaching viewers some of her favourite words and phrases.

While promoting the new action thriller, Kill Jackie, Zeta-Jones took to AMC+’s social media pages to “teach us a little Welsh, Jackie Price style”.

Describing her character as “very Welsh”, the actress from Mumbles shared some of her favourite words that viewers can use “if you feel like you just wanna be Jackie”.

The lesson begins with ‘cariad’, a Welsh term of endearment meaning ‘love’. Zeta-Jones explains: “Like, ‘All right, love?’ ‘All right, cariad?'”

Next, she introduces ‘cwtch’, saying: “Do you know when you really want someone to give you a big hug or cuddle? A little skin on skin would make it a much better day. Well, you will ask for a cwtch. Isn’t that lovely?”

“Bore da is good morning,” the actress explained. “A little twist on that is bore glam… for when you wake up in the morning and feel fabulous.”

Then Zeta-Jones showed off her skills by saying the longest place name in Wales, the village of Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, on Ynys Môn.

“And that’s a Welsh woman who hasn’t said that in a long time, so all the Welsh speakers out there, give me a break,” Zeta-Jones joked.

She finished by wishing viewers well, saying: “Go forth, cariad, and speak Welsh as if you too were born in the valleys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMC+ (@amcplus)

Kill Jackie, Zeta-Jones’s latest project, is an eight-part action thriller starring Zeta-Jones alongside Daniel Ings and Ron Perlman.

The story, based on Nick Harkaway’s novel The Price You Pay, follows a former international drug smuggler who has spent 20 years living a luxurious life away from her criminal past. Her peaceful existence is shattered when she discovers that a group of elite assassins known as The Seven Demons have been hired to kill her. Rather than wait for them to strike, Jackie decides to hunt them down one by one, uncovering dangerous secrets from her past along the way. Zeta-Jones has been praised by fans for using her natural Swansea accent in the show, marking a rare opportunity for audiences to hear her speak in her own accent on screen. She has previously spoken about how her Welsh accent was considered a disadvantage early in her acting career, when she was told there were few roles available for Welsh women, and has since said being able to use her natural voice when playing Jackie is “liberating”. Kill Jackie is available to watch in the UK on Amazon Prime here.

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