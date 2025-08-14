Golfer with pro ambitions wins scholarship to study in the US

A young athlete has secured a scholarship to study in the United States after impressive performances on the golf course and in the classroom.

Callum Hook achieved three merits in his BTEC Level Three Sport and Coaching course at The College Merthyr Tydfil but had already earned himself a place at Murray State College in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, to study Psychology.

The 18-year-old will receive support through Murray State’s golf scholarship to help pay his tuition fees after strong recent performances on the circuit.

Prestige

Earlier this year, Callum, who plays with an impressive handicap of +2.8, won The Intercollegiate Tour Championship in Macclesfield gaining him an invitation to compete in the prestigious Faldo Junior Tour which will take place in the United Arab Emirates.

“I was probably about seven when I took up golf,” Callum said. “I went to the range with my old man and just loved it from the moment I picked up a club.”

Callum said he chose to study at The College Merthyr Tydfil to take advantage of its state-of-the-art Golf Studio which features a simulator, as well as access to training facilities at Wales Golf and Southwest Greens.

Success

Professional golfer Neil Matthews coaches Callum through the college’s unique Golf Academy programme.

“My tutors were really helpful and supportive,” Callum said. “It also really helped having access to the golf facilities so I could practice between my classes.

“I’ll be doing two years at junior college where I will hopefully get to play more golf. My main goal is to turn professional eventually.”

Lisa Thomas, Principal at The College Merthyr Tydfil, said: “We are incredibly proud of Callum’s achievements both on and off the golf course. His scholarship to study in the United States is a testament to his dedication, talent, and the support provided through our Sport and Golf Academy programmes.

“Callum embodies the spirit of The College Merthyr Tydfil—where ambition is nurtured and success is celebrated.”

