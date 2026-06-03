Google must allow publishers to opt out of AI search results under new CMA rules

Holly Williams, Press Association Business Editor

News groups and other online publishers will be able to choose not to appear in the AI Overviews of Google search results in a move hailed as a “world first” by Britain’s competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has given Google nine months to roll out changes required under a range of so-called conduct requirements.

It comes after the CMA designated the firm with strategic market status in general search services in October for its “substantial and entrenched market power” in the sector.

The CMA said: “In a world first, publishers will now have effective tools to prevent their content being used to power AI features in search, such as AI Overviews.

“This will put publishers, like news organisations, in a stronger position to negotiate content deals with Google.”

Google must also ensure that publisher content is properly attributed, with clear links, in artificial intelligence-generated search results, which the CMA said will help boost consumer trust.

The tech giant will also have to allow publishers to opt-out of allowing their content to be used for “fine-tuning” of AI models.

“This provides publishers with confidence that they will have control over the full range of AI use-cases of their content,” the CMA said.

The CMA said it wants to see Google comply with key parts of the new requirements “well before” the nine months deadline.

It follows complaints by many publishers over a sharp decline in website traffic since Google launched AI-generated summaries at the top of search results.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “Today, we have introduced a world first requirement on Google’s search services in the UK, enabling fair treatment, greater transparency and meaningful choice for businesses and consumers.

“With features like AI Overviews rapidly reshaping online search, it is crucial that content publishers, including news organisations, have appropriate bargaining power over how their content is used.

“At the same time, these measures will help tens of millions of UK search users better understand and trust the information presented to them.”

She added: “We’ll also continue to use the unique flexibility of the UK regime to monitor and address future concerns as they arise and we will be announcing further action in relation to Google’s search business in the coming weeks.”

Google said it was “actively listening to feedback from publishers and creators, and engaging with regulators like the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority to ensure website owners have the right tools as user preferences evolve”.

The group insisted it had already increased the number of links within AI-generated search responses and added website previews to encourage people to click through.

Mrinalini Loew, general manager of Google’s Search Ecosystem, said: “Today, we’re beginning to test a new control that lets website owners manage how their links and content appear in generative AI Search features.”

She said website owners “can decide if they want their site to appear in and help ground responses in our generative AI Search features”, while the group is also rolling out new insights for website owners about how their pages appear in AI search features, with details on page impressions and which pages appear in AI responses and where globally.

These will be piloted with some UK website owners initially before being expanded worldwide, Google said.

News Media Association chief executive Theo Bamber said: “UK news publishers produce some of the most valuable content in the world, but until now dominant platforms like Google have been allowed to dictate the terms of how that content is used.

“The legally enforceable conduct requirements for Google Search published today are a significant step towards levelling the playing field and building a fair, transparent digital economy where premium content is properly respected and fairly compensated.”