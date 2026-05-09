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Gordon Brown and Harriet Harman given jobs by Keir Starmer

09 May 2026 2 minute read
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with former prime Minister Gordon Brown. Photo credit: International Pool/PA Wire

David Hughes, Press Association Political Editor

Sir Keir Starmer gave a job to former prime minister Gordon Brown as he sought to shore up his position following Labour’s electoral drubbing.

Mr Brown will be the Prime Minister’s special envoy on global finance, helping forge international co-operation, including with the European Union.

The Prime Minister also appointed former deputy Labour leader Baroness Harriet Harman as his adviser on women and girls.

The decision to offer unpaid, part-time roles to two of the biggest names from the last Labour government comes after Sir Keir suffered a disastrous set of election results in Wales, Scotland and English councils.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, whose party made significant gains at the elections, mocked the Prime Minister over Mr Brown’s appointment.

He said: “An unpopular prime minister who lost a general election is now seen by Starmer as being the saviour. Labour are doomed.”

Mr Brown will be expected to draw on his experience as chancellor and prime minister to advise on how global financial co-operation can strengthen the UK.

“He will be tasked with developing new international finance partnerships that can support defence and security-related investment, including measures that underpin the UK’s relationship with Europe,” Downing Street said.

His appointment comes as the UK prepares to hold the presidency of the G20 group of leading industrialised nations next year.

Lady Harman will work with ministers on work to tackle violence against women and girls, improving job prospects and increasing representation in parliament and public life.

She will work with the head of the Civil Service to “drive a shift in culture” across the Civil Service and ministerial offices, No 10 said.

Both Mr Brown and Lady Harman met Sir Keir in No 10 ahead of their appointments being announced.

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Jeff
Jeff
1 hour ago

I liked Gordon Brown, this is better. Now ditch glassman.

And farage can mock away but we still don’t know who bought his house and why he got a 5 million quid bung.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Jeff
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Dai Versity
Dai Versity
30 minutes ago

Appointing a very old mate of Mandelson’s. Slow hand clap for Kier. Extraordinary stuff. Oh, and then there is the gold money he blew.

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Dom
Dom
16 minutes ago

Put Andy into the House of Lords and bring him into the cabinet as Secretary of State for Constitutional Reform, without giving up the mayorship.

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TheWoodForTheTrees
TheWoodForTheTrees
13 minutes ago

Both Hariet Harman and Gordon Brown were politicians of quality and integrity that we just don’t have any longer. It’s a shame this sort of experience wasn’t tapped into long ago instead of Keir Starmer misguidly taking advice from the likes of Morgan McSweeny.

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