Gordon Ramsay format guru signs on to take Welsh TV firm global

A pioneering Welsh TV company is aiming to sell Welsh language programmes internationally after appointing an industry high flyer to a key role.

Olivia Simove, who has developed programmes for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and the Hairy Bikers, has joined employee-owned Cwmni Da in Caernarfon as its new Content Director.

The Cardiff-born TV executive, whose career has taken her from Disneyworld in Florida to working in London with top production firms says her mission is to help Cwmni Da “spread its wings internationally while staying true to its Welsh roots”.

The development specialist, who also developed Channel 4 formats like How to Lose Weight Well and Mend It For Money, as well as ITV’s The Hard to Please OAPs, brings a track record of creating hit factual entertainment formats that travel.

She’s also produced content for digital platforms, including two Channel 4 series of a cosmetic surgery format called Skin Deep, where people who’ve had extensive surgeries have to guess what each other have had done.

“Television is all about understanding what people think and what they want,” she said. “My background in psychology has helped me shape ideas that connect – with commissioners, contributors and audiences alike.”

Having returned to Wales with her young family after almost two decades in London, Miss Simove said she was inspired by Cwmni Da’s unique culture.

“It’s an amazing company. Everyone has a stake in it, and you can feel that the moment you walk through the door. There’s a warmth here, and everyone cares – emotionally as well as financially,” she said.

Miss Simove believes the company is perfectly placed to build on its reputation for high-quality programmes while reaching new audiences on global platforms.

“The potential here is massive because we are living in a time when there are huge changes in television and it’s great to be on that journey with people who also want to move forward,” she said.

“The streamers are hungry for content. We’ll be co-producing, partnering and looking at new business models. Hopefully, we can make a name for Caernarfon on the world stage.”

She also hopes to nurture the next generation of Welsh talent and adapt to changing viewing habits.

“There are so many young content creators out there,” she said.

“We need to understand them and make programmes for them – that’s the fun challenge. For me, it’s about making world-class content from Wales, for everyone, everywhere.

“The Welsh identity of Cwmni Da will always be important along with the fact that it is rooted here in North Wales.

“We’re already set up to do different things and Cwmni Da is just so good at all of them, which is really rare. Everyone is multi-skilled which is unique. I don’t think they know how amazing they are.

“I am really lucky and privileged to have got the job and I am going to work really hard to make sure they know they have picked the right person.”

Cwmni Da Chief Executive Bethan Griffiths said: “Olivia has a hugely impressive track record and her skillset, energy and enthusiasm will bring fresh ideas which will help us reach our potential as a company.

“We’ve always had high standards and the legacy of the people who founded the company is intact and Olivia has a vision that is the perfect fit for us whilst heralding an exciting future.

“The industry is undergoing massive change and content is needed for a huge range of platforms. It’s a challenge but also an opportunity.

“We now also need to be seeking out opportunities to produce branded and commercial content to tap into new income streams whilst also producing the best content for all platforms that our current customers S4C and BBC Wales need and deserve.

“Making Welsh language programmes has always been and will remain at the heart of what we do at Cwmni Da.

“Selling Welsh language programmes to the world is a big part of our mission but we know we have the capability to do other things too.

“We have always sold programmes internationally, like Chris Cooks Cymru which is being shown in Australia and Georgia, but it’s something we want to develop and grow.

“We also want to sell Welsh language programmes to the world and noir films from Scandinavia have shown the way – there is no reason why we can’t do that as well.

“Viewers across Europe are used to watching programmes in a variety of languages because they are really good. Language is no longer a barrier, particularly for young people, because so many watch content with subtitles. It’s now the norm for so many people.

“This is a really exciting time because our horizons are global.”