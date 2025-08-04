Gorsedd Crown winner to take stage at Wrecsam Eisteddfod

The Gorsedd will gather today (Monday 4 August) at 4pm for the iconic Crown ceremony in the Eisteddfod Pavilion.

The first Gorsedd ceremony of the week held on the Pavilion stage, the crowning is led by the Archdruid, Professor Mererid Hopwood, and honours one of Wales’ leading poets.

Poets were invited to present a poem or a collection of poems, without being in strict meter of up to 250 lines, on the subject of ‘Ruins’.

The winner’s name is a secret until it is announced by the Archdruid, and the winner is escorted to the stage by an official retinue. The ceremony also sees the Gorsedd welcome guests from other Celtic nations to the stage.

Design

The Crown was designed and produced by Neil Rayment and Elan Rowlands. The designers also created the impressive Crown for the 2024 Rhondda Cynon Taf Eisteddfod.

Elan, who is originally from Caernarfon, said that the Crown was inspired by the ancient fossils found in Brymbo Forest – which date back over 300 million years. During this period, layers of plant debris – along with flooding – formed the rich coal seams that shaped Wrexham’s industrial legacy. These fossils are the symbolic foundation of the Crown, representing the deep foundations of the region’s identity.

Surrounding the Crown are images of important milestones in Wrexham’s history.

‘Privilege and joy’

Elan commented: “It was a privilege and a joy to be the youngest craftswoman to co-design and create the Eisteddfod Crown last year, and now, to be one of the first craftsman-designers to create it for the second year in a row.

“Designing the Crown for the second time is not only a professional milestone, but also an extremely satisfying creative experience. There is something very special about taking a concept that is rooted in place, history, and memory, and turned into symbolic wearable artwork.

“This project holds deep personal significance for me. My great-great-grandfather worked in the Hafod collieries in Rhos, and my father grew up in the area. In addition, as I researched the industrial past of the area, I was particularly touched by the story of the Gresford Disaster in 1934, where 266 men lost their lives. The Crown honours their memory, and the enduring strength and resilience of the community that helped to be built.”

Neil added: “This Crown is more than a ceremonial object – it is a piece of heritage art, designed and created by hand, and rooted in tradition and innovation. It places us firmly within the cultural history of Wales, a legacy I am extremely proud to contribute to.”

The Coronation ceremony will be held on Monday 4 August at 4pm. More information about the Wrexham National Eisteddfod is available online.

