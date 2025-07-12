Gorseinon man, 28, charged with murder of five-month-old baby

A man has been charged with the murder of a five-month-old baby, police have said.

Thomas Morgan, 28, of of Gorseinon, Swansea, was charged with the murder of Jensen-Lee Dougal, on March 30 last year, in Clydach, Swansea, South Wales Police said.

Morgan appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Monday July 14, the force added.

