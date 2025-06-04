Government ‘confident’ it can implement US deal in time to protect steel sector

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “As a result of our landmark deal with the US, UK steel won’t be subject to additional tariffs.

“My Government will always protect British businesses and British jobs.”

But the situation could still change again in July, when the US is set to either increase the tariffs to 50% or introduce the quotas in the US-UK agreement, effectively eradicating the tax, depending on whether the deal is implemented.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander told the BBC’s Today programme on Wednesday she was “really confident” that her Cabinet colleagues had the “ability” and “determination” to “ensure that we are protecting British businesses and that we can get on and implement the trade deals we have agreed”.

Ms Alexander said the Government would be introducing legislation “to ensure that that happens”, although this could take the form of regulations rather than a full Bill.

Meanwhile, the head of industry body UK Steel, Gareth Stace, urged the Government to “apply rocket boosters” to negotiations with the US on implementing the deal.

Mr Stace said Mr Trump’s decision to keep tariffs on British steel at 25% was a “welcome pause” but warned that continuing uncertainty was making US customers “dubious over whether they should even risk making UK orders”.

The Government has pledged to keep working with the US to get the agreement up and running and the 25% tariff rate “removed”.

Those negotiations saw a meeting between Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and US trade representative Jamieson Greer in Paris on Tuesday at which the two men committed to working closely to implement the deal.