Government home energy scheme needs tighter monitoring’

Richard Evans, Local democray reporter

The monitoring of a national publicly funded scheme to improve energy efficiency in residents’ homes needs an urgent review, a North Wales MS claims.

The Energy Company Obligation (ECO4) is a UK Government scheme that helps make homes more energy efficient, reducing carbon emissions for people struggling with fuel poverty.

Residents who can qualify for the scheme include those on certain benefits, those considered to be vulnerable, or people on lower incomes.

Those who think they might be eligible can fill in an application online and the work is sub-contracted out to various companies to carry out the home improvements, which can include fitting replacement boilers, solar panels, and heat pumps.

Ofgem-regulated

Funded by energy companies and the UK Government, the Ofgem-regulated scheme is advertised as covering 100% of the cost.

But Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders says the companies employed through the scheme to carry out the work need to be more tightly regulated.

Mrs Finch-Saunders says she has raised the topic at the Senedd after being contacted by many residents who say they have had sub-par work completed or who have had their homes damaged or even devalued as a result of work carried out through the scheme.

“Some companies are leaving people in a mess,” Mrs Finch-Saunders said.

“I’ve had a number of cases now. I’ve raised it in the Senedd with the minister. There are companies using unqualified staff who haven’t got the skills to be carrying out the sort of work they are doing.

“Some of my constituents are being badly affected. I’ve got a lady at the moment without heat in her home, as a result of a problem with a heat pump. What I find is they walk off the job, and the company have been paid. It is taxpayers’ money. Where I have been involved, it has been the company failing residents.”

Qualifications

She added: “There needs to be tighter regulations and more qualifications for fitters. They need the relevant training and certificates. I’ve heard of people where they have had the flooring ripped up and flooring has been put down badly with gaps of three inches, a trip hazard. I’ve had people saying they are no better off cost-wise after having a heat pump than they were when they had a gas boiler.”

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council said its “involvement in the scheme is administrative only and involves assessing a household’s evidence and application to confirm eligibility”.

“Applications are submitted by the householder’s chosen installer. Conwy County Borough Council does not endorse any installer and accepts applications from any company within the scheme.

“We recommend householders carry out due diligence (i.e. checking reviews, past works, or the TrustMark website), as they should for any home improvement project.”

She added: “If a householder has a concern or a complaint about a specific installer, they can contact TrustMark.”

A spokeswoman for Welsh Government said the ECO4 scheme is a UK Government scheme operating across Great Britain and advised any complaints should be directed to Ofgem through the Trustmark website.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokeswoman said: “While we are unable to comment on individual cases, we would urge anyone with concerns to engage with TrustMark and MCS for a resolution.

“Solar panel installation and other energy efficiency measures fitted under government schemes must be fitted by a TrustMark registered installer and to the highest standards.

“Any measures installed must be safe and effective, with issues promptly and properly rectified by the installer.”

Ofgem was approached for comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

