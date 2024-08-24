Government scheme offers free Welsh lessons to young people and school staff

Free Welsh language lessons are being offered to young people aged 16-25 and school staff across Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s broader strategy to reach one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Funded by the government, the scheme has been running for two years, with over 3,200 people benefitting from it over the last 12 months.

The free lessons offer those who didn’t learn to speak the language at school a second chance to become Welsh speakers.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Through this scheme, we’re making it easier than ever for people to learn Welsh and pass the language on to others. I’m delighted that so many have already signed up for the courses.

“The Welsh language belongs to us all, and whether you’re looking to gain confidence in using the language in your daily life or to connect more with Welsh culture, now is the perfect time to give it a go.”

New legislation

In July, the Welsh Government introduced the Welsh Language and Education Bill in the Senedd.

The new legislation aims to ensure that all pupils are independent Welsh language users, at least, by the time they reach the end of compulsory school age, and are equipped to use the language in both personal and professional settings.

Isabella Colby Browne, a 23-year-old American-born actress who moved to Flintshire as a child has already benefitted from the scheme, having won the Bobi Jones prize for Welsh learners at this year’s Urdd Eisteddfod.

She said: “I started learning Welsh three years ago. I mainly learn the language through weekly online lessons, and last year I went on an exciting trip to Nant Gwrtheyrn for an intermediate residential course.

“These sessions are all free to me because I’m under twenty-five, and I feel incredibly blessed for the experiences and opportunities open to me. Having won the Bobi Jones Medal at the Urdd Eisteddfod, I feel my hard work has paid off and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

The scheme is also available to teachers as the government seeks to build a workforce able to teach Welsh and through the medium of Welsh, which is crucial to achieve its goal of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Joshua Morgan teaches at Greenfield Special School in Merthyr Tydfil. He has only been learning Welsh for 21 months, and so it was a massive achievement that he was recently a finalist in the Welsh Learner of the Year competition at the National Eisteddfod.

He said: “At Greenfield, it’s really important for us that our pupils have the opportunity to learn Welsh, use their skills confidently, and appreciate the culture and heritage of Wales. I teach art, Cymraeg, and music at the school, often combining these subjects to introduce the language in an engaging way.

“My class has created a Welsh book called Lles (Wellbeing), and every week we produce a video to teach Welsh to the rest of the school.

“Learning Welsh has been a fantastic experience for me – both personally and professionally. If you’re thinking about taking up a new skill this September, my advice would be to consider making that learning Cymraeg – I can guarantee you won’t regret it.”

The free Welsh lessons are provided through the National Centre for Learning Welsh. The Centre’s Chief Executive, Dona Lewis, said: “The number of people learning Welsh is increasing.

“The Centre is pleased to be able to continue to offer opportunities for young people to learn for free. They can do so by joining lessons in class or virtually.

“The Centre has also introduced the Education Workforce Learning Welsh programme, which offers a range of courses for teachers and teaching assistants. We look forward to implementing these programmes over the next year and welcoming more people to join us to learn Welsh.”

Click here to sign up for the free courses and explore all available learning options.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

