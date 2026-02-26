Government vows to maximise benefits of nuclear generation in Wales

The Welsh Government says it will ensure Wales is ready to “maximise every opportunity” arising from plans for modern nuclear generation at Wylfa.

Speaking at a Nuclear Industry Association event in Cardiff, the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, reaffirmed ministerial backing for new nuclear development on Anglesey, describing it as both a major low-carbon infrastructure project and a long-term industrial opportunity for Wales.

The conference, supported by the Wales Nuclear Forum and sponsored by Rolls-Royce SMR, highlighted what organisers described as a pivotal year for the UK’s civil nuclear sector.

Rolls-Royce SMR is currently leading proposals linked to small modular reactor (SMR) technology, with Wylfa identified as a potential site for the UK’s first three units.

Rebecca Evans said the Welsh Government had supported new nuclear at Wylfa “for many years”.

“We regard it as a major low-carbon infrastructure project and as a long-term industrial opportunity,” she said.

“We want Wales to reap all the benefits that modern nuclear can bring, and intend for Wales not only to host nuclear generation, but to help build it, maintain it and supply it for decades to come.”

Alongside reaffirming support for Wylfa, the Cabinet Secretary announced that the Welsh Government is preparing a proposal aimed at attracting a Rolls-Royce SMR modular manufacturing facility to Deeside, Flintshire.

She said: “Deeside is recognised as an advanced manufacturing cluster with established heavy industry, logistics connectivity, a skilled workforce and supporting infrastructure, further strengthened by its designation within a £160 million investment zone.

“An SMR factory in Deeside would not simply support one site – it would anchor a repeatable build programme and a long-term supply chain for many decades to come.”

Shortlisted

Deeside’s Gateway site was previously shortlisted as one of three potential locations for a Rolls-Royce SMR factory, alongside Sunderland and Teesside.

The proposed facility – expected to represent an investment of around £200m and create more than 200 jobs – would manufacture heavy pressure vessel components for a planned fleet of SMRs.

Although a final decision on the factory location was expected in early 2023, the selection process was paused to align with the UK Government’s competitive technology assessment under Great British Nuclear.

Rolls-Royce SMR says its reactor design is intended to allow up to 90% of components to be manufactured or assembled in factory conditions, reducing construction times and improving cost certainty.

A single SMR power station would occupy a footprint of roughly two football pitches and could generate enough electricity to power around one million homes.

Welsh ministers argue that securing a manufacturing base in Wales would strengthen domestic supply chains, support skilled employment and position Wales at the forefront of future nuclear deployment across the UK.