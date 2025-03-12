Governments to end fixed water bathing ‘season’ amid rise in wild swimming

Swimmers will see more flexible seasons for cold water swimming as part of the UK and Welsh Governments’ reforms to bathing rules.

The system for monitoring the more than 550 designated, outdoor, swimming sites in England and Wales will be updated for the first time since 2013 following a public consultation.

The reforms, announced on Wednesday, include an end to fixed bathing season dates – from May to September – when water quality is monitored by regulators to inform and protect swimmers.

More flexible dates for monitoring will better reflect when people are using bathing waters throughout the year, the Government said.

Ministers will also expand the legal definition of “bather” to include those taking part in water sports, such as paddle boarders and surfers.

Wild swimming has surged in popularity across the UK in recent years but the rises in sewage discharges and pollution have also made many blue spaces unsafe.

The shake-up to bathing water rules marks the latest action by the Government in response to widespread public anger about the state of the nation’s rivers, lakes and seas.

It also comes ahead of applications for new bathing water sites in England reopening in May – the start of the 2025 bathing season.

Prospective sites will be assessed against the Government’s newly reformed standards, which will formally be set in law in the autumn.

Water minister Emma Hardy said: “Bathing water sites are the pride of local communities across the country.

“But safety and cleanliness is paramount, and we must go further and faster to open up our waterways for families to enjoy.

“The Government is upgrading outdated regulations so they are fit for purpose. It is also why we are re-opening applications for new bathing sites in England, so that more people have the opportunity to experience the benefits of our beautiful waters.”

Under the plans, ministers will also look at introducing multiple monitoring points at each bathing water location.

And the Government will further consider a site’s feasibility to improve in terms of public safety and environment when assessing applications for new bathing waters.

Finally, it will end the automatic de-designation of bathing water status after five consecutive years of a site being rated “poor”, which can damage local tourism and businesses.

Instead, underperforming sites will be individually reviewed by regulators, which will consider their unique circumstances.

Huw Irranca-Davies, Wales’s Deputy First Minister, with responsibility for climate change, said the country “is home to some of the most beautiful bathing waters in Europe and we are committed to ensuring they remain safe, sustainable, and accessible for future generations”.

“These reforms mark an important step forward and, by modernising how we manage our bathing waters, we can strengthen protections in a way that means these natural spaces can still be enjoyed safely,” he said.

Both the Environment Department (Defra) and the Welsh Government plan to work closely with the Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales to ensure the new measures are implemented effectively.

It comes as Ms Hardy continues a tour of water sites across the country, this week, where she is exploring how investment in water infrastructure will underpin the building of new homes, create jobs and boost local economies.

Ben Seal, head of access and environment at Paddle UK, on behalf of the Clean Water Sports Alliance, said: “For the water sports community, the commitment to modernise our outdated bathing water regulations is an encouraging development.

“We are pleased that with these new reforms, the Government is showing it recognises the diversity of where, when and how the public wish to enjoy blue spaces.

“We hope this announcement will have a ripple effect on the Government’s plans for wider reform across all our waters, helping turn the tide on pollution and giving more people an opportunity to access cleaner, safer waters for recreation.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

