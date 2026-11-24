Nation.Cymru Staff

Governors of a west Wales primary school threatened with closure have called on the council to abandon its plans after a glowing Estyn inspection report praised its leadership, teaching and support for pupils.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s cabinet voted in favour of a formal consultation recommending Ysgol Bancffosfelen and three other schools close at the end of December 2027.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council is worried about declining pupil numbers, high surplus places, the condition of some school buildings, and current or projected financial deficits.

At a meeting in early November, Cllr Davies explained that, as of January 2026, Ysgol Bancffosfelen had 48 pupils and 98 places, which will come down to 86.

Forty-one children from the catchment area are attending schools elsewhere, and the school’s budget deficit for the end of 2026-27 is forecast to be £107,733.

While councillors did not raise issue with the school’s leadership, its Victorian buildings were cause for concern, with Cllr Alun Lenny saying: “We have to consider whether buildings from the Victorian age are suitable for the 21st Century.”

Ward councillor Liam Bowen highlighted that there are 19 schools in Carmarthenshire with fewer pupils than Ysgol Bancffosfelen, 16 of which were forecast to be in the red.

Now the school is celebrating a “highly positive” inspection report which praises the headteacher’s vision and robust leadership, and staff who work together effectively to promote the wellbeing, learning and development of all pupils.

The recent Estyn inspection presents a positive assessment of Ysgol Bancffosfelen, describing it as a caring, inclusive and familial community where pupils are supported to thrive.

Inspectors praised the school’s comprehensive and stimulating curriculum, noting that staff make purposeful use of both indoor and outdoor learning environments to engage pupils’ curiosity and imagination.

The report also recognises the school’s effective partnerships with the local Cylch Meithrin, its strong safeguarding arrangements and the opportunities provided for pupils to develop confidence, leadership skills and a sense of responsibility.

The Chair of Governors, Mr Andrew Barlow, said the findings demonstrate that pupils are thriving within the existing setting and call into question the assumptions on which the consultation for the proposed closure of the school is based.

The Governing Body believes that the inspection’s findings “fundamentally undermine” the rationale for the closure proposal, and it is now calling on Carmarthenshire County Council to withdraw the consultation.

The Chair of Governors, Mr Andrew Barlow stated: “We are extremely pleased and proud of this excellent Estyn report, which recognises the hard work and dedication of our staff, pupils, governors and wider school community.

“It paints a picture of a successful school where children are known, supported and encouraged to succeed, and highlights the strong leadership, high-quality teaching and caring ethos that make Ysgol Bancffosfelen such a special place to learn and grow.

“Based on these findings, our message is clear: the case for closure is fundamentally flawed and we are calling on Carmarthenshire County Council to withdraw the current consultation”.