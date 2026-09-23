GPs call for bigger share of NHS budget as surgeries struggle with rising demand

Mark Mansfield

GPs are calling for a greater share of the NHS budget to be spent on general practice in Wales, warning that surgeries are struggling with rising patient numbers following years of underinvestment.

BMA Cymru Wales says 106 GP practices have closed since 2012, contributing to a 31% increase in the number of patients for each full-time GP.

Its latest Save Our Surgeries report, published on Wednesday, says 368 practices are now serving a Welsh population of 3.3 million with 1,485 full-time GPs.

The doctors’ union says general practice receives around 6% of the NHS Wales budget despite providing up to 90% of NHS care.

A recent BMA survey found 62% of practices said GP partners had been forced to take on additional work themselves because of financial pressures, while 63% of GPs said increasing workloads were affecting patient care.

Some surgeries have also cut back services, with 43% of GPs reporting recruitment freezes and 23% saying services such as minor surgery and shared care had been reduced.

Dr Gareth Oelmann, chair of the BMA’s GP committee in Wales, said progress had been made since the organisation launched its Save Our Surgeries campaign in 2023, including a Senedd inquiry backing some of its concerns.

But he said sustained investment was needed to put general practice on a more secure footing.

“Fund general practice fairly based on its delivery and watch the entire health service improve,” he said.

“General practice is the cornerstone of our health service; up to 90% of NHS care is provided here.

“With the right investment, policy decisions, and long-term vision, general practice can do more than meet demand. It can lead prevention, improve population health, reduce inequalities, support earlier diagnosis and treatment, and help build a more sustainable NHS for future generations.

“Our message to policymakers is simple: if we want an NHS that is fit for the future, we must start by securing its front door.”

The BMA is calling on the Welsh Government to increase the proportion of NHS funding allocated to General Medical Services and develop a sustainable GP workforce through recruitment, retention and training.

It also wants national standards for safe workloads, greater support for the GP partnership model, improvements to GP wellbeing and changes to funding arrangements for dispensing practices.

The report says reforms including the Welsh Government’s Community by Design programme should also be accompanied by sufficient funding and capacity.

The Welsh Government said: “We’re committed to strengthening primary care as the foundation of the NHS in Wales. As part of our 100 day plan, health boards have been urged to shift more resources towards primary and community care, with a further Primary Care Summit planned to track their progress.

“We’re also expanding digital access, increasing investment in primary care, and recruiting up to 100 additional GPs.”

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