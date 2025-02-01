GPs in Wales accept revised contract offer from the Welsh Government

The Welsh GP committee, BMA Cymru, has voted to accept the revised 24/25 General Medical Services contract offer.

The General Medical Services (GMS) contract is an agreement between GP practices and the NHS, outlining the services GPs are required to provide and how they are compensated.

The revised offer was proposed by the Welsh Government after 99% of GPs in Wales voted to reject the original offer in November.

Revised offer

The committee was presented with a significantly improved offer from the Welsh Government in January, marking a positive turn in the contract negotiations.

This was a direct response to the overwhelming contract referendum result, which saw a record number of GPs in Wales join the BMA.

The revised offer, which includes an additional but non-recurrent £23 million practice stabilisation payment, now brings the total additional investment for the 24/25 financial year to £52.1 million.

The investment should help GPs deliver vital services to their communities, providing greater stability to practices, patients and staff.

The revised offer ensures fair remuneration for all practice staff, including GP partners and salaried GPs.

It will act on the DDRB (doctors and dentists pay review body) recommendation of a 6% pay uplift.

‘Significant uplift’

Dr Gareth Oelmann, chair of the BMA’s Welsh GP committee, stated: “As a committee, we voted unanimously to accept the Welsh Government’s revised offer.”

He explained that the committee voted “on the basis that this significant uplift will provide GPs with greater stability in the immediate term given the challenging circumstances practices find themselves in.”

He added: “We are pleased that the Welsh Government swiftly grasped the strength of feeling amongst the profession, and took decisive action by providing a credible offer which we hope will provide GPs with much-needed resources to deliver vital care to patients.”

Dr Oelmann thanked everyone who voted in the referendum, saying: “Our collective resolve has delivered a fairer deal for general practice, and we will continue to use this mandate to improve GP services for everyone across Wales.”

