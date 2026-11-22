Nation.Cymru staff

Midwifery students due to qualify in Wales next year have been told that very few NHS jobs are expected to become available and that the usual national scheme for matching graduates with posts will not run next spring.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) called it a “deepening crisis of wasted talent”. It said 66 newly qualified midwives missed out on posts through the scheme last summer, despite warnings about staffing shortages in maternity services.

Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) said midwife turnover in NHS Wales was at its lowest level in more than 16 years. It said more midwives were staying in their jobs, leaving fewer vacancies for graduates. HEIW also told BBC Wales that financial pressures had limited the number of Band 5 posts health boards could offer.

HEIW said it was working with health boards to establish what posts might become available and was looking at how graduates could apply for jobs across Wales, wherever they trained. It is also considering how to help graduates maintain their skills while they look for work.

Students approaching qualification and graduates still looking for their first midwifery job will receive an update in early December. The national scheme for nursing graduates will go ahead, with applications due to open on 8 December.

Midwifery students whose tuition fees are paid by NHS Wales commit to working in Wales for up to two years after qualifying. In previous years, the national scheme matched all newly qualified midwives with posts.

Julie Richards, director of RCM Cymru, said: “The fact that fewer experienced midwives may be leaving doesn’t mean maternity services are adequately staffed. Our members tell us they are still working under enormous pressure.”

Ms Richards pointed to the temporary closure of Tirion Birth Centre and two independent reviews that raised concerns about safety and staffing. The union said 94% of midwives who responded to a recent survey felt unsafe staffing levels affected the care they could give.

Stretched

Megan Lewis, who qualified this year and was not offered a post through the scheme, said her placements had shown her how stretched services were.

“We know maternity services are under pressure. We’ve seen it ourselves. So how can there be midwives ready and desperate to work, but no funded posts for them? It just doesn’t make sense.”

In October, RCM Cymru launched a petition calling on the Welsh Government to fund jobs for newly qualified midwives. Safe staffing and workforce pressures have also been named as priorities for the Senedd’s new maternity and neonatal cross-party group.

The Welsh Government said it recognised graduates’ concerns about job uncertainty and was working with NHS Wales to understand workforce pressures and staffing needs.