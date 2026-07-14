Graduate whose life was ‘transformed’ by youth worker follows in their footsteps

Nation.Cymru staff

A graduate whose life was transformed by the support of a youth worker has celebrated completing his Youth Work degree, with ambitions to inspire and support young people facing challenges of their own.

Gethin Cardy’s graduation at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David marks the culmination of a personal journey that has taken him from a difficult adolescence to a career dedicated to helping others.

Reflecting on his younger years, Gethin said: “I was once a disgruntled teenager doing what I wanted and when I wanted to do it. I was getting involved with crime, etc., to the point where I did not care. I was not that pleasant to be around, and that was how it was. Everything changed when I met youth worker Jo Price.”

Jo, who is also a UWTSD Youth Work graduate , marked a turning point in Gethin’s life, reflecting a common feature of youth work practice.

“Jo completely changed my perspective, my ambitions and my outlook on life. A few years later, Jo helped me realise that people naturally gravitate towards my personality and encouraged me to think about youth work as a career. That was the spark.”

After meeting Angharad Lewis, UWTSD’s Programme Manager in Youth Work, Gethin’s ambition became a reality.

“Those conversations led me to where I am today, graduating from UWTSD.”

Since beginning his studies, Gethin has worked with charitable organisations, Pembrokeshire County Council Youth Service, and volunteered across a range of community projects, building valuable experience alongside his academic studies.

He chose to study Youth Work because he wanted to support young people facing the kinds of challenges he had experienced himself.

“I wanted to help young people in situations similar to my own experiences. It gives me enormous pride to encourage them to grow and develop into confident young adults, just as I once did.”

Living with autism and dyslexia, Gethin admits he never imagined he would attend university.

“I had no real expectations because I found it difficult to believe I’d even secured a place. Everything about university felt overwhelming at first.”

Despite facing significant academic challenges, Gethin persevered, completing his degree over five years rather than the traditional three. Throughout his studies, he received invaluable support from UWTSD’s Student Services and academic staff from the youth work programme team.

“Every year brought challenges, and there were times when I doubted my own abilities. My study support tutor, Fay, made an incredible difference. I can’t thank her enough for her patience, care and the confidence she helped me build. The support from the lecturers was equally outstanding; they showed incredible patience and always believed in me.”

Angharad Lewis said: “We are incredibly proud of Gethin; his resilience, authenticity, and unwavering commitment to youth work values make him an inspiring example of what determination and purpose can achieve.

“Young people will be fortunate to have Gethin as their youth worker. While the youth work degree has the power to transform students’ lives, we must also recognise the significant impact that Gethin and our other graduates will have on young people and wider society.”

Youth work practice

Among the highlights of his degree were learning about professional youth work practice, studying adolescent psychology and participating in a study visit to Finland, where students explored approaches to youth work, education and wellbeing.

Professional placements also played a key role in his development, particularly his time at Dr Mz Youth Project in Carmarthen. He added: “Here I have seen young people experience many life skills, building meaningful relationships and much more, leading me to volunteer when I can even after fieldwork obligations to my studies were complete.”

Looking back, Gethin says the degree has transformed him both personally and professionally. He said: “The opportunities I’ve had through university have been life-changing. I’ve grown academically, personally and professionally, and I’ll always be grateful for everything UWTSD has given me.”

He also encourages others considering higher education not to underestimate the support available.

He added: “I would highly recommend UWTSD to anyone who is thinking of going into higher education. Not just for the course that they choose, but the wide spread opportunity and support that comes from the university itself. From the lecturers, the study support, the IT services, the library services, the list goes on to how much support there is at UWTSD that makes the journey more enjoyable and enthusiastic.”

Looking ahead, Gethin plans to continue developing professionally before combining youth work with health and fitness to support young people in new and innovative ways.

He said: “My goal is to combine youth work with health and fitness, helping young people who may not otherwise have access to these opportunities. I want to give others the same chance that was given to me and help them realise their own potential.”