Grandfather whose family said final goodbyes returns to thank staff who saved his life twice

A grandfather whose family said their final goodbyes after doctors feared he would die has thanked the NHS staff who helped save his life twice in two years.

Leighton Davies, 56, from Cwmavon near Port Talbot, survived a series of life-threatening illnesses including severe Covid-19, bacterial meningitis, sepsis and kidney failure between 2023 and 2025.

This week he returned to Morriston Hospital in Swansea to see some of the clinicians and laboratory staff involved in his treatment receive Patient Choice Awards following a nomination from him and his wife Melanie.

Today, he is continuing rehabilitation at home and working to regain his mobility after spending months in hospital.

“It’s thanks to the care of all these people that he is alive,” said Melanie.

“They have all been brilliant and still are brilliant.”

Leighton added: “It didn’t feel like it was a job to them. It felt like they were caring for a friend or family member.

“Today I felt like a celebrity with all the love I had from the staff. It has really perked me up. I’m just glad to be here.”

Grandfather-of-five Leighton was living with heart failure, rheumatoid arthritis and spinal stenosis, a condition which narrows the spinal canal and can cause pain and weakness, when he became seriously ill in the autumn of 2023.

The medication prescribed for his rheumatoid arthritis suppressed his immune system, making him more vulnerable to infection.

After being admitted to hospital, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and his condition rapidly deteriorated.

Melanie recalled being told her husband might not survive.

“I was told to call the family. They were moving him to palliative care.

“Our daughters came over and said their goodbyes on the Monday. That day he was on the highest amount of oxygen.”

Despite the grim prognosis, clinicians continued searching for ways to treat him.

Within days, Leighton’s condition improved dramatically.

“Everybody came to see because they couldn’t believe what had happened,” said Melanie.

Covid diagnosis

Consultant in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Dr Brendan Healy said the diagnosis of Covid had proved crucial because it allowed doctors to target both the virus and the body’s response to it.

He said: “We can be confident that the Covid diagnosis made a huge difference in his case because it enabled us to target both the virus and his immune response to the virus.

“It is without question that one of these two treatment options resulted in his recovery.”

Although left with pulmonary fibrosis, a form of scarring to the lungs linked to Covid, Leighton recovered sufficiently to return to normal life.

However, another major health battle lay ahead.

In early 2025 he underwent spinal surgery. Although the operation was initially successful, he was rushed back to Morriston Hospital after becoming unresponsive at home.

Doctors discovered he had developed meningitis caused by Klebsiella bacteria.

His condition again became critical.

Alongside meningitis, he suffered kidney failure, sepsis, another bout of Covid and complications affecting his spine.

The teams involved in his care included Public Health Wales Microbiology, infectious diseases specialists, intensive care staff, critical care outreach teams, spinal specialists, ward staff and physiotherapists.

Dr Healy said laboratory staff played a key role in identifying a particularly resistant strain of the bacteria, allowing clinicians to prescribe the most effective treatment.

He said: “The work in the lab was critical in enabling the clinical staff to prescribe the correct treatments and it was great to see the lab staff receiving some recognition for their contribution to Leighton’s survival.”

Leighton has since returned home and continues his recovery with support from physiotherapists.

Grandchild

In March, he welcomed his fifth grandchild, Betty, joining Kane, Blake, Maddie and James.

Melanie said the family’s experience had left them with a deep appreciation for the staff who cared not only for Leighton, but for her as well.

She said: “The sisters supported me as well as Leighton.

“They would make sure I could use the shower when it was quiet at night and made sure I was eating and drinking.

“It was beyond what you would believe from a hospital.”

She added: “Even now staff, including the healthcare support workers, message us to ask how he’s doing.”