Grant announced for community projects tackling discrimination and isolation

A new grant scheme offering up to £2,000 for community projects has launched across three Welsh counties to bring people together and tackle discrimination.

Community groups, schools and third sector organisations across Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen are being invited to apply for the funding through the new Community Cohesion Grant 2026.

The grant programme aims to strengthen community cohesion by supporting projects that bring people together, promote inclusion and celebrate diversity across local communities.

Successful applicants can receive between £500 and £2,000 per project to deliver activities that encourage participation, tackle discrimination and create opportunities for people from different backgrounds to connect through shared interests and experiences.

The funding is open to projects that:

• Promote a strong sense of belonging and celebrate local heritage or community identity

• Encourage togetherness, inclusion and social connection

• Challenge discrimination, prejudice and intolerance, including antisemitism and Islamophobia

• Support ethnic minority communities, including Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities, refugees and asylum seekers

• Foster positive relationships between communities across the region

The grant cannot be used to support capital projects, including building renovations.

Councillor Elaine Forehead, Cabinet Member for Social Care, said: “Community has never been more important. These grants will help support local organisations that are working hard to bring people together, celebrate diversity and create welcoming, inclusive spaces for everyone.

“We want to encourage projects that strengthen relationships within our communities, tackle prejudice and help people feel a genuine sense of belonging where they live. Grassroots organisations play a vital role in this work and we are excited to see the positive ideas that come forward.”

Applicants are encouraged to consider how their projects will:

• Provide opportunities for residents to participate

• Demonstrate a commitment to community cohesion

• Reach a wide range of local people

• Support specific communities or underrepresented groups

The Stories of Us project in Newbridge, previously supported by the Community Cohesion Small Grants Scheme, used community arts to bring people together and strengthen local connections.

Running from October 2025 to January 2026, it engaged 63 participants from diverse backgrounds through accessible arts and writing workshops.

Delivered with local partners at the Newbridge Memo, the project created inclusive spaces for storytelling, confidence-building and friendship, culminating in an exhibition during Saint David’s Day celebrations that highlighted local heritage and community cohesion.

The application form can be found here.

The deadline for applications is Friday 10 July 2026. Applications can be submitted via the application form and emailed to Torfaen council here.