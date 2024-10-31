Grant application could be lifeline for under-threat miners’ institute

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A new application for grant funding could “buy more time” for Blackwood Miners’ Institute, after Caerphilly County Borough Council had previously proposed “mothballing” the venue to save money.

The council has not taken that proposal off the table, but hopes that applying for a “resilience” grant could give the venue more time to draw up plans for a sustainable future.

Pushback

The proposal to mothball the ‘Stute has proved controversial, with town and county councillors, Senedd Members, and thousands of supporters calling for the venue to be saved.

The proposals have already been postponed a number of times, with a petition opposing the council’s plan going strong alongside hundreds of residents marching through Blackwood last month, calling for the venue to be saved.

Though, the local authority’s leadership has argued that “difficult decisions” are necessary if Caerphilly County Borough Council is to survive an estimated £45 million funding gap over the next two years.

Deadlines

Right now, the local authority subsidises the miners’ institute to the tune of more than £345,000 annually.

At present, the venue is earmarked for mothballing at the end of March 2025, although ongoing legal issues have held up a final decision on its future.

On Thursday October 31, council leader Sean Morgan announced the local authority has submitted a bid to the Arts Council of Wales for a “special resilience grant”.

“This funding bid, if agreed, would give us the opportunity to explore and take forward options for the venue to be run in a different way in the future,” explained Cllr Morgan.

“We are hopeful for a positive outcome to our funding bid, but if we cannot secure the grant, it will mean difficult decisions need to be further explored.”

Options

The council said it expects a decision on the bid in December.

“I want to assure the community that we are looking at options to keep the site open with a new business model and trustee structure which would secure an exciting new future for this popular local attraction,” added Cllr Morgan.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Blackwood in September to protest against the council’s mothballing plans – which came as part of a wider cost-cutting exercise aimed at closing a multimillion-pound gap in the local authority’s budget.

A final decision on Blackwood Miners’ Institute has not yet been made, but at the end of September the council agreed to pursue a mothballing plan for heritage site Llancaiach Fawr, which it also subsidises.

The council will also close its staff restaurant at its headquarters, in Tredomen, but a proposal to axe a meals on wheels service was withdrawn following heated opposition.

