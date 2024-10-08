Grant offered to families to return to Welsh language strongholds

A grant of up to £5,000 has been made available to families who wish to return to Welsh language strongholds.

Through the ‘Ymgartrefu’ initiative, Llwyddo’n Lleol offers grants of up to £5,000 to families who want to return to the ARFOR region .

The grants offer practical and financial support to assist parents / families who are considering returning to Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd or Anglesey.

This support can include help to pay for transport costs, rent or mortgage costs, childcare costs, or even Welsh lessons.

Goal

One family that has already benefited from this support is that of Huw Brassington, who is originally from Gwynedd but has been living and working in Cumbria for a few years.

Huw said: “The Llwyddo’n Lleol grant has made it easier for us to make that decision to move home to Wales.

“Not only am I bringing my job with me but I’ll also be looking for people from north Wales to work with me. This is part of the Llwyddo’n Lleol grant’s effect. It has led to good jobs for other people in north Wales.”

The emigration of families and young people is recognised as one of the main reasons for the decline in the number of Welsh speakers in its strongholds.

As a result, Llwyddo’n Lleol wants to convince young people and young families who have already left that having a bright future, with a good job in an exciting field, is possible in their native community.

Llwyddo’n Lleol achieves this goal not only through the Ymgartrefu initiative, but it has also succeeded in attracting individuals to return home to the ARFOR region through both the Mentro and Gyrfaol initiatives. More information about these initiatives can be found on the Llwyddo’n Lleol website.

Cymuned

One of the individuals who has taken the step to return home as a result of help from the Llwyddo’n Lleol Gyrfaol initiative is Sioned Meleri Evans. Sioned moved back to Carmarthenshire to be a sub-producer with Carlam.

Sioned Evans said: “I’m very lucky because I’ve been able to come back home to Carmarthenshire to work locally for Carlam. The company is based in Yr Egin, and this has enabled me to be closer to my family and friends.”

Seven other individuals who received help from the Llwyddo’n Lleol Gyrfaol initiative have also settled in ARFOR as a result of their jobs. More information about these individuals can be found on the Gyrfaol initiative page on the Llwyddo’n Lleol website.

ARFOR held a discussion on the subject ‘Stay, Leave or Return to ARFOR?’ in the Llwyddo’n Lleol tent at this year’s National Eisteddfod, platforming panellists’ differing views on the advantages and disadvantages of staying, leaving or returning.

One of the panellists was Sioned Thomas who received help from Llwyddo’n Lleol’s Mentro initiative earlier this year. Sioned is of the view that returning home has enabled her to live a life full of outdoor activities and have a good balance between both her work and social life.

Sioned Thomas said: “Llandysul suits me perfectly; it is a community where a lot of young people live. There are a lot of good outdoor activities here such as Llandysul Paddlers … so a lot of young people have moved to the village.”

Llwyddo’n Lleol wants to hear from those thinking of moving home to ARFOR like Sioned.

Applicants need to meet the following requirements:

Couples/families with at least ONE adult aged 35 or under;

Couples/families with at least ONE member who originally comes from the ARFOR region (Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Gwynedd or Anglesey) but now lives beyond these counties;

An individual who knows Welsh or is committed to learning the language, or a family with one member who speaks and/or is learning Welsh;

Can commit to return to the ARFOR region by March 2025;

Are happy to share their experience of moving back on camera.

There is some flexibility regarding the above requirements, so if you don’t meet all the requirements but are interested, contact Llwyddo’n Lleol for a chat: llwyddonlleol@rhaglenarfor. cymru.

For more information and a link to the application form, follow this link.

