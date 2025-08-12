Grant scheme launched to capture voices of those living in poverty in north Wales

A new grant scheme aimed at capturing the lived experiences of people affected by poverty and the cost-of-living crisis has been launched in north Wales, with strong backing from the local Senedd Member.

Lesley Griffiths MS recently met with members of the Wrexham Poverty Action Collaboration (WPAC) and pledged her support for the group’s campaign to tackle poverty and promote equity across the County Borough.

WPAC is funded by the Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales and includes Together Creating Communities (TCC), Wrexham Foodbank, and Citizens Advice Wrexham.

These groups will work alongside nineteen dedicated community and third-sector organisations who are present on the frontline, supporting individuals with lived experiences of poverty and those facing daily crises.

Opportunities

Poverty remains a significant issue in Wrexham, affecting the well-being and opportunities of many residents. Official figures suggest that nearly 8,000 children—over 26% of young people in the County Borough—are living in poverty.

Earlier this year, WPAC hosted a Tackling Poverty Summit, bringing together stakeholders from across Wrexham to share insights and develop solutions. A report has since been published, outlining key recommendations and urging decision-makers to collaborate in building a more equitable and prosperous community.

Speaking after her meeting with WPAC, Wrexham’s Member of the Senedd, Lesley Griffiths said: “Liberating communities from the far-reaching consequences of poverty is a crucial endeavour and I commend WPAC for all they have achieved so far.

“The Tackling Poverty Summit has laid strong foundations, and ensuring the voices of those most affected by poverty are at the heart of everything they do will give the Collaboration the best chance to succeed.

“It is pleasing a Tackling Poverty Strategy is being brought forward by Wrexham Council. I have written to the Local Authority highlighting some of the excellent work being undertaken across Wales and have encouraged best practice to be shared.”

‘Appalled’

Speaking on behalf of WPAC, Suzanne Nantcurvis from Wrexham Foodbank stated they provided 10,361 emergency food parcels which fed 7,042 adults and 3,319 children during 2024.

She added: “The reasons people seek our help are varied and complex but low income, issues with the benefits system and ill health dominate. We are appalled by the statistics and are working hard on a number of initiatives to help people beyond their crisis situations.

“Collaborating with other organisations involved in tackling poverty is a positive way forward for us to achieve our aim of a Wrexham where everyone can afford the essentials in life.”

To further this mission, WPAC has announced the Capturing Lived Experience Grants, offering up to £2,500 to support activities or events that gather the views and lived experiences of people affected by poverty and the cost-of-living crisis.

For full details and to apply, visit the TCC website or contact [email protected].

