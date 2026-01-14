Grant scheme sparks £1.22m investment across Welsh county

A total of £1.22 million is being invested in a Welsh county’s economy after 18 capital grants were awarded.

Local businesses in Powys are investing almost £1 million in their own future, while the county council has added £243,000 to the pot from the UK Government’s Common Prosperity Fund.

There were 150 applicants for the capital grants, announced in August, which are used to pay up to 50% of eligible costs, up to a maximum of £25,000, for projects that support long-term growth or sustainability.

The 18 successful businesses buy new equipment, or green technology, ranging from coffee machines and soldering machines to solar panels and LED lights.

All projects are expected to be completed and paid for over the next few weeks.

Councilor Glyn Preston, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, Powys County Council, said: “Choosing the 18 was a difficult process, with around 300 businesses having expressed an interest in receiving a grant, and around half of these then go on to submit a full application.

“We have prioritized the projects that would have the greatest impact on productivity and sustainability across a range of sectors and we are delighted to receive so much interest.

“The £1.22 million used through this grant scheme represents a significant investment in our county’s commercial infrastructure.”

Those receiving the fund include:

AE Gough & Sons, Llandrindod – £17,000 towards a ground roller brake tester.

Cambrian Packaging, Newtown – £11,500 towards installing solar panels on its head office and warehouse.

Cleobury Project Management, Tref-y-clawdd – £12,172.50 towards a spray dryer which will allow the business to develop and produce new powder products.

Contact Attachments, Newtown – £10,911.98 towards installing solar panels and energy efficient lighting.

Davlec, Welshpool – £17,000 towards a new soldering machine with selective soldering to replace the old one, which will improve accuracy, speed up production and reduce energy consumption.

EV Sales and Repairs, Brecon – £10,118.50 towards new equipment which will increase the capacity of the service.

Llandysilio Plantation, Llanymynech – £17,000 towards a compost loader which will help boost the output of its robotic potting system.

Hennighan’s, Machynlleth – £6,624.09 towards improvements at its two sites in the town, including a new integrated point of sale system, and a dedicated burger station in its Top Shop.

Kindle House, Ystradgynlais – £8,285 towards improvements to the sitting area in the yard at The Stables – bar and kitchen.

Mid Wales Storage, Machynlleth – £8,325 towards installing energy efficient LED lighting.

Monty’s Brewery, Montgomery – £9,100 towards new brewing equipment, including a larger fermentation tank, which will increase the volume and speed of production.

Philip Jones Builders, Newtown – £21,550 towards automated equipment that will help produce his own kitchens.

Polyco, Newtown – £25,000 towards equipment that can be used to separate waste MDF (medium density fibreboard) into raw wood fiber and a solution containing the resin and glue.

Reeco Automation, Newtown – £19,870 towards installing solar panels and a biomass unit for heating in its factory.

Shepherd’s Parlour, Y Gelli Gandryll – £6,533.74 towards new coffee and milkshake machines, which will improve speed and capacity.

Tailored Imports, Brecon – £7,720.30 towards stretch wrap and banding machines which will speed up the ability to build pallet loads in two warehouses.

Y Porthdy, Penfforddlas – £10,000 towards an air source heat pump and additional battery storage system, to be used with its solar panels, in the group accommodation setting.

Antur Brew (Van Dijk Brewing), Craghywel – £ 24,537 towards can filling and labeling machines.