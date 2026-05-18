Grazing project helps restore rare heathland habitat

Nation.Cymru Team

Cattle are back on Beacon Hill heathland in Monmouthshire this spring, lending a helping hoof to restore and protect the landscape.

Eight Australian Lowline cattle arrived on site on 8 May and will spend the spring and summer months grazing the heathland as part of ongoing conservation by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) in partnership with Wye Valley National Landscape.

Now in its fourth year, the conservation grazing project is proving a natural and effective way to manage the heathland habitat.

By nibbling away at fast-growing vegetation such as bracken, bramble and birch, the cattle help prevent these species from taking over, allowing a wider variety of plants and wildlife to thrive.

Heathlands like Beacon Hill are rich in biodiversity but need active management to survive. Without grazing, scrub can quickly encroach, shading out smaller plants and reducing the diversity that makes these habitats so valuable.

This year’s team of Lowline cattle – including Hamish, Onyx, Geoff, Sam, Banana and Tuesday – are perfectly suited to the job.

Originally from Australia, Lowline cattle are hardy, docile and well adapted to conservation grazing. Their smaller size reduces the risk of soil compaction and damage to sensitive soils, while their varied grazing habits help create a more diverse mix of vegetation and ensure the site is not overgrazed.

Rosalind Watkins, Senior Land Management Officer for NRW said:“We’re really pleased to welcome the cattle back to Beacon Hill for another grazing season. They do an incredible job of keeping the heathland in good condition, helping to control scrub and create the right conditions for wildlife to flourish.

“Each year we see the benefits of their work, and it’s fantastic to be able to use such a natural and low-impact approach to managing this special place.”

Visitors may notice signage around the site with more information about the project. As always, people are encouraged to enjoy the area responsibly, keep dogs under control, and give the cattle plenty of space.

For more information about the wider project, visit: https://www.wyevalley-nl.org.uk/conservation-grazing-at-cleddon-bog/