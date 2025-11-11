Great British Menu chef takes the helm at north Wales restaurant

A premium north Wales restaurant has appointed an award-winning Welsh chef, who previously represented the country on BBC’s Great British Menu, to the position of head chef.

Jason Hughes, who worked under the guidance of the famous Gordon Ramsay at London’s Savoy Grill, will head up the kitchen at The Goat, Llandudno.

He aims to bring a dynamism to the restaurant’s culinary offerings, already renowned for a traditional Welsh flavour, featuring the very best in Welsh produce.

Aside from his experience in London, where he rose to head pastry chef, Hughes has also worked in Paris, was head chef at the renowned Blue Waters in Antigua and held the same role at the Chateau Rhianfa on Anglesey.

To coincide with Hughes’ arrival, the restaurant, situated on Llandudno’s famous promenade, has unveiled a sophisticated new seasonal dinner menu that delivers exquisite flavour compositions across three dining experiences.

Diners can explore the technical expertise through a range of dishes on the new menu, including ex-dairy beef tartare with kimchi and soy-cured egg yolk, baked hand-dived scallop, a seven spice roast duck breast, as well as rosemary-infused chocolate crémeux with hazelnut ice cream or pumpkin pie.

Hughes, who represented Wales on BBC’s Great British Menu and early in his career won bronze in National Chef of Wales competition, said: “The Goat is all about celebrating what’s right here on our doorstep.

“We’ve got incredible seafood, meat, and vegetables in North Wales, and I just want to give those ingredients the respect they deserve – cooking modern Welsh food with a few classic touches.”

The Goat, which is redefining dining with its innovative approach to modern cuisine in a scenic setting, is looking forward to Hughes’ impact.

Razvan Tauleanu, the Goat’s general manager, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome our new head chef, Jason. He brings a wealth of experience and I am sure our diners will relish his and his team’s culinary creations.

“We’re also excited with our new seasonal menus that represent the future of dining in Llandudno. Our new culinary direction celebrates both our Welsh heritage and global influences, creating unique experiences for every occasion.”