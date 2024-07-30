Great Taste reveal best food and drink from Wales in 2024

Nominations for the Great Taste Golden Fork for Wales, known as the ‘Oscars of the food and drink world’, have been announced today – with three Welsh products hoping to make it big on awards night.

Nearly 3,500 companies from 115 countries around the world entered Great Taste this year, between them offering 13,672 products for review. The UK entered 8,008 products from 2,528 companies.

Each entry was meticulously blind-tasted by the Guild’s expert judging panel of over 500 food critics, chefs, recipe creators, buyers, retailers, and other specialists in the field of food and drink. Entries were analysed across 92 judging days, each receiving detailed feedback, whether or not they obtained an award.

Only 1.9% of all entries (266 in total globally, 131 from the UK) received a 3-star award, given to ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink’.

With 10.1%, 1,386 in total globally, being awarded 2-stars, ‘above and beyond delicious’ and 28.8%, 3,938 in total globally, being awarded 1-star, ‘food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour’.

Those that have received 3-stars went on to be judged in a further stage of the competition. The best of those 3-stars from each country or region have now been nominated for a Golden Fork, an ‘Oscar of the food and drink world’.

Ceremony

The Great Taste Golden Fork winners – the best of the best – will be announced in an awards ceremony and tasting at Battersea Arts Centre in London on Tuesday 10 September. The nominees for the Golden Fork for Wales are:

Smoked Duck Breast from Black Mountains Smokery (www.smoked-foods.co.uk)

Dà Mhìle Absinthe from Dà Mhìle Distillery (www.damhile.co.uk)

Chorizo from Moch Coch (www.mochcoch.wales)

John Farrand, managing director of the Guild of Fine Food comments: “It’s hugely important to us at the Guild to inject some positivity into the speciality food & drink industry.

“Given the economic headwinds that both independent retailers and small & medium producers are facing, the announcement of the 2024 crop of Great Taste stars is now an annual fillip for us all.

“And it’s not just excellence from the UK, but from across the world, as we celebrate the best from 115 countries. We’re doing our bit for cultural relations across the planet when there is so much legislation trying to prevent it.

“It’s a real privilege to support and underpin independent makers through the process of Great Taste.”

The awards are globally recognised as a mark of excellence and eagerly sought after by producers and food-lovers alike.

For a full list of this year’s 1-, 2-, and 3-star winners, and a guide on where to buy them, visit www.gff.co.uk/directory from 2pm BST today.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

