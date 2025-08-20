Great White Egrets breed in Wales for the very first time

Four Great White Egret chicks have successfully fledged from nests in Wales for the first time.

RSPB Cymru said they fledged from two different nests on the same site at RSPB Cors Ddyga on Ynys Môn, marking the first proven breeding for Wales. Staff have been monitoring the nests since the beginning of May and following their progress with both excitement and trepidation.

Great White Egrets are large, white, heron-like birds which can look similar to Little Egrets, but are much larger – the same size as the familiar Grey Heron. Other identification features to look out for include black feet (not yellow), yellow bill (in juvenile and non-breeding plumage) and a different fishing technique, more like that of the Grey Heron. The birds reach breeding age at around two to three years old and one of the four adult birds is a familiar face to RSPB staff.

Ian Hawkins, Site Manager at RSPB Cors Ddyga said: “The team are thrilled to see such a beautiful addition to our breeding birds. We are so pleased that all the work to create wetlands for Bitterns and breeding waders has also provided a place for other wildlife to move into as they adjust to our changing climate”.

Conservation Concern

Great White Egrets are on the Birds of Conservation Concern Wales Amber-List. Therefore, while this event is sure to garner attention from keen birders, RSPB Cymru is encouraging visitors to keep a safe distance from the nesting area to avoid disturbing these rare birds as they find their feet around their new home.

Julian Hughes, Head of Species for RSPB Cymru said: “Great White Egrets have spread in Europe thanks to improved legal protection, more favourable winter conditions due to climate change and increased prey availability.

“Above all, it is thanks to the creation and restoration of wetlands in which nature can thrive. Dynamic habitat management for Red-listed Bitterns breeding at Cors Ddyga has benefitted the egrets at a large-scale, which ensured they could nest successfully without human disturbance”.

Hopes

Dr Mark Eaton, secretary of the Rare Breeding Birds Panel, which co-ordinates information across the UK, said: “We’re delighted to hear the exciting news from RSPB Cors Ddyga.

“Since the the first breeding record in the UK, in Somerset in 2009, annual monitoring by the Rare Breeding Birds Panel shows that numbers have increased steadily and there are now over 100 pairs breeding in England every year, spread across six counties and utilising a network of well-managed and protected wetland sites.”

At a time when Welsh nature remains in a worrying state, RSPB Cymru is delighted to be a part of a Wales’ first – and hopes that it will inspire the Welsh Government to strengthen their upcoming Environment Bill to include legislative species targets – so that more conservation success stories such as that of the Great White Egret can be celebrated across Wales.

Find out more about Cors Ddyga here.

