‘Greedy’ council accused of imposing too many parking restrictions

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A north Wales council has been accused of being too “greedy” for proposing more parking restrictions in a popular seaside town.

New parking charges are proposed at Craig y Don promenade between Nant-y-Gamar Road and the roundabout at Ty’n y Ffirth Road, near Venue Cymru in Llandudno .

The new plans would see controlled parking on The Parade between May 1 and September 30. If approved, drivers would pay £5.50 to park for up to four hours and £7.50 for more than four hours.

But Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders fears the charges could damage trade in Craig y Don. Mrs Finch-Saunders made the comments after a long line of cars were ticketed by a Conwy traffic warden at the weekend at West Shore for parking on a yellow line.

But whilst the MS is supportive of traffic wardens issuing tickets to drivers parking illegally, she said the council is proposing too many restrictions in Llandudno.

Mrs Finch-Saunders said: “If these people are illegally parked, then I support the council and the parking wardens slapping a ticket on them. But there are too many parking restrictions in Llandudno, and it is a bit worrying that people are prepared to get a ticket.

“I believe the council should go back to the drawing board. They want to put new parking restrictions on the promenade at Craig y Don. Now Craig y Don is its own little unique shopping village. That will cause severe problems, I think, for that village. I’ve written to Charlie (leader Cllr Charlie McCoubrey) on that – I’ve had no response yet – to say do not put parking restrictions in Craig y Don.

“This little village is looking good. It has a bit of everything for everybody, and I’m against it, and I think the council are too greedy.

She added: “They are short-sighted. They affect the businesses in town. The council would get less business rates if those businesses closed down, and for the cost of putting in the parking restrictions, and for what they’ll get back, it’s a false economy.” She added: “No more parking restrictions in Llandudno. It’s not to the benefit of the town. It is to the serious detriment.”

A council spokeswoman said: “Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) to restrict waiting and on-street parking on The Parade was proposed to manage parking demand in the area.

“It was advertised in local press, on our website, and on-site notices with a closing date of 18 April for responses. The TRO is still in the consideration period.”

