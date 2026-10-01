Green activist calls for resignation of Welsh Government ministers in trans surgery row
Martin Shipton
A prominent Green Party activist has called for the resignations of Health Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor and Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams following a decision to pause gender-related surgery while a review takes place.
A sub-committee of the NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee (NWJCC) decided to “pause” all surgeries and referrals after it emerged that the rate of surgical referrals from the Welsh Gender Service was running at three to four times the equivalent rate in England.
Tessa Marshall, who was the Green Party’s unsuccessful number two Senedd candidate for Caerdydd Penarth in May’s election, has written a lengthy Substack article in which she denounces the review as a transphobic attack on vulnerable people and calls for the resignation of ministers and for clinicians involved in pausing surgery and referrals to be struck off.
Ms Marshall writes: “This decision has devastated and crushed Trans+ and LGBTQIA+ people across Wales, whether they were one of the 500+ people on the surgical waiting list or not. Most people in our community know someone who was on that list.
“At least one patient was in hospital, in their gown, when nurses delivered the news that their surgery was cancelled. Others were prepared for surgery in the following days and weeks.
“This surgery is the critical, gender-affirming care Trans+ patients have waited years for – and worked to prove they need for at least two decades of their lives.
“The depth of the harm is overwhelming and still growing. The Trans+ community is reeling. Gender-affirming care is life-saving. This decision puts lives at risk.”
Ms Marshall states: “The decision put gender-affirming care up for debate, signalling a dangerous turn for the Trans+ and LGBTQIA+ community. This deplorable politicisation of surgical care marks a deeply ominous new chapter in the fight for the rights of Trans+ people to dignity, freedom, and healthcare.
“Although it’s over a month since the decision was made, the review still hasn’t started and there’s still very little evidence justifying the ‘pause’ of all surgeries and surgical referrals.
“There’s no information on when care will restart, so ‘stopping’ or ‘cancelling’ are more appropriate terms. There’s been barely an update on what the review will do, what criteria it will use to decide whether patients are eligible for care, or whether they’ll have their care ripped away.
“This has all shown that institutional transphobia is rife. A handful of senior directors of an opaque and inaccessible body can simply decide one day to put the lives of Trans+ patients on hold, despite having no information about them as patients, people or individuals, or what this surgery will do for their quality of life.
“And the Welsh Government, despite having the powers to oversee the decisions of the NWJCC and, crucially, to override them, has sat on its hands and done nothing.”
‘Evidence’
Ms Marshall goes on to claim that the only “cold hard evidence” shared so far to justify the cancellation of surgeries for almost 500 people is the data comparing surgical referrals in Wales with England.
She adds: “No safety issues have been publicly identified (as the Reform and Conservative members of the Senedd seem to believe). No patients have complained about the quality and standards of their care.
“Crucially, no desk-based analysis or report has been published to outline the case that cancelling surgeries is necessary and proportional, and how patients will be supported as a result of the decision.”
The activist argues that the comparison of referral statistics is an “inadequate and inappropriate metric” for the following reasons:
“In parts of England, patients are waiting over 8 years to have their initial appointment with their local gender service. In the Welsh Gender Service, this wait is a more proportional – yet still unacceptably high – 1 year and 8 months. With extremely long waits, it’s not unfair to presume that many English Trans+ people are simply self-funding private surgery.
“Many (if not all) Gender Services in England cover a larger population than the Welsh Gender Service, which covers just 3 million people.
“The Welsh Gender Service is also working through a backlog of patients, as the service itself is newer than those services in England.
“There is no Gender Service for children and young people in Wales, meaning Trans+ people first present for gender-affirming care with the WGS, unlike in England, where these services are theoretically available for those under 18 (although, in practice, they also have extreme waits of up to 4 years).
“The data itself aligns with the rates of referrals seen by the Welsh Gender Service between 2021 and 2025.”
Ms Marshall states: “It seems that instead of analysing the data provided by the Gender Dysphoria National Referral Support Service, the NWJCC and the Welsh Government took the figures at face value, failing to interrogate them in any desk-based analysis. This is deeply troubling.
“The GDNRSS is the English body overseeing the failing Trans+ healthcare system in England, biasing its data towards failing services.
“Instead of working with the Welsh Gender Service to interrogate and analyse the data, a basic comparison table was used to justify cancelling critical care for 500 patients, including at least 60 who had passed all checks and balances to reach the point of surgery. No one in the Welsh Government seems to have questioned this analysis.”
‘Crumbled’
Ms Marshall goes on to attack Plaid Cymru and its ministers, stating: “Plaid Cymru said in their manifesto they’d support the Trans+ community. But instead of publicly backing Trans people, they’ve crumbled.
“Over the summer they met with gender-critical groups, and rumour has it they didn’t know about the NWJCC decision until Friday August 28, along with everyone else.
“The decision to cancel surgeries is patently absurd, dangerous, and disproportionate.
“It’s undermined the trust the Welsh Gender Service built between the Trans+ community and the NHS, on the basis of flimsy evidence and the influence of extreme transphobia.
“There are obviously many other ways the so-called evidence could have been investigated before deciding ‘cancel all surgeries, now!’.
“Right now, there are people in very important jobs who made this decision to cause this harm and they continue to sleep comfortably at night.
“I want to see action and systemic change:
“The Health Minister should use his powers to suspend the Chair and Director and investigate the NWJCC.
“The Minister must reinstate the surgical pathway immediately. All 60 patients who were signed off to have surgery this year must receive surgery this year.
“After reinstating the surgical pathway, the Minister for Health should resign for allowing this harm to patients.
“The Minister for Social Justice [Sioned Williams, who is also Deputy First Minister] should also resign her position for failing in her duty to protect the Trans+ community from harm, but crucially for failing to advocate for the Trans community effectively in her important role as the national, governmental advocate for marginalised communities.
“Healthcare Inspectorate Wales should launch a concurrent investigation into the NWJCC and its decision-making processes, investigating whether these are fit for purpose, proportionate, and safe.”
The Welsh Government has been asked to respond.
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Not the government’s fault in the slightest It was the clinicians that raised concerns about the service which seems to send people for life changing, dangerous and irreversible surgery very quickly. If doctors etc are raising flags then they should be listened to by government etc, which is exactly what has happened!
Yeah, but you’ve got plenty of transphobes in the NHS, you can’t treat their ‘concerns’ as unbiased. And I’d swap your ‘life-changing’ to ‘life-saving’. Everyone involved knows this, hence suicide helplines being given out when surgery was cancelled.
The Government may not have been involved initially, but if they’ve sat on their hands since and not challenged that highly impactful decision then they absolutely need to be called out for it. As Milo Scope mentioned, that surgery is life saving for those who seek it. The trans community already has a disproportionately high suicide rate and decisions like this could have catastrophic consequences.
The Finnish study showed that mental health gets worse following surgery so it’s hysteria to suggest that it is life saving. Life saving surgery is cancer treatment, transplants etc.
Cherry-picking. Not familiar with the study in question (nor are you, in any detail I’d bet) but one study is never enough on any scientific question.
It was not clinicians that raised concerns at all. It was TERFs. I Attended the NWJCC call and these were their reasons. Wales refers more people by head of population (not by active patients) than England, based on a list released by Sex Matters Journalist Nick Wallis There has been no evidence of patients with bad outcomes There has been no evidence of inappropriate referrals No patients have complained No clinicians involved in transgender healthcare have raised concerns Some uninvolved members of the public with feelings about trans people existing have complained NWJCC have not consulted with the Welsh Gender… Read more »
ALL surgeries are “life changing”. ALL surgeries are ireversible. This surgery is no more “dangerous” than any other surgery. Doctors involved in transgender healthcare have not raised ANY flags. Uninvolved doctors (like Iolo Doull) might have. but this is for ideological opposition to transgender people and avarice about about our barely adequate funding. We are grown adults who have been dealing with this our entire lives. We are not children. We are not “mentally ill”. we understand the risks of surgery. We understand the risks of complications, and the care required. We KNOW it is irreversible because ALL surgery is.… Read more »
Why is the NHS providing this when it fails to do hip replacements and many other absolutely essential operations?
Not totally sure you want a specialist in sex-reassignment surgery being retasked to do hip replacements.
The NHS does ALL those operations and the waiting times are WAY shorter than for THIS absolutely essential operation
The hate that has been pouring into Trans is visible from the moon. Follow the money. If we have a government being directed by this intervention them make they need to change or re think.
When the usual suspects have finished with Trans rights, which are human rights, who do you think they will go after next?
They’re already trying to make homophobia a protected belief like ‘gender-critical’ so there’s one answer.
It will be the same as in the USA. Women’s bodily autonomy. They’re already here. They’re already pivoting to that.
Women’s healthcare – such as endometriosis – is already being slowly disgarded.
Maybe impotence care should be the one to take the hit?
I am not quite sure how gender surgery can be classed as life saving compared to a quadruple heart bypass or transplant surgery. I understand that there are people who are unhappy and depressed even that they need to wait. But, it is still a lifestyle choice.
Well let’s chuck hip and knee replacements in there if ‘life-saving’ is your bar. And the lifestyle choice stuff, fascinating to see old homophobic tropes getting a new lease of life.
Actually knee and hip operations are life saving as mobility is crucial for our health in terms of regulating our sugar levels, blood pressure, stroke , cancer and heart disease prevention. As far as i know, those on the trans waiting list are able to be mobile without pain.
Mobility isn’t a pre-req for health, wheelchair users can stay perfectly healthy. And it’s not mobility that affects the lives of trans people, it’s various other consequences – depression, self-harm, substance use, eating disorders, all sorts.
I’m fortunate in that my gender dysphoria isn’t severe enough to require surgery but for some trans people it is truly life-saving.
lifespan of wheel chair users is severely less compared to those who can walk upright.
Lifespan of trans people denied surgery is severely less compared to those who can have their operations.
Well said.
Hell, if we’re going for a ‘lifestyle choice’ argument, who’s getting these quadruple bypasses? People who’ve made a lifestyle choice to have a poor diet and not exercise over the course of decades? If you support restricting healthcare on the basis of lifestyle, you’re supporting letting such people die.
Even people with healthy lifestyles need life saving surgery.
You are SO CLOSE to getting it Amir. SO CLOSE! Bring it home now. Transgender people with healthy lifestyles need life saving surgery. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t take drugs, I walk, I hike, I eat pretty well. I have a healthy BMI. I am well over 40 and my entire life’s medical treatment record can be fit on one side of an A4 sheet. I need this one single thing to pretty much save my life. Studies show that transition – in transgender people – usually results in an intelligence boost and a productivity boost, as… Read more »
Do you also think that being gay, lesbian or bisexual is a lifestyle choice? It absolutely is not a choice. It’s how people are born. It’s who they are. If it was a matter of choice, I would hazard a guess that given the challenges, the hardship, the discrimination and hate that people receive for being trans, they would likely not choose to be trans. But they cannot do such a thing, as it is not a matter of lifestyle choice. I would recommend speaking to people from the trans community and hearing about their experiences and challenges. Doing this… Read more »
It is a lifestyle choice. It is a pursuit of happiness and life can be sustained for several years while the person remains in the ‘wrong’ body.
Is it your “lifestyle choice” to be straight?
If you were told that you had to be gay, could you do it?
WHY do we need to wait? there’s not ONE BIG WAITLIST OF EVERYTHING.
Why should our lifesaving operations be sacrificed for whatever other cisgender people operation you can think up to belittle us by comparison?
Not sure what typing in caps will attain.
See my comment above for your response.
For emphasis only. your comments above are inadequate as a response to this question
The fact that the government has the power to overrule this decision and chooses not to makes their support for trans people ring hollow. They could still do their review, just don’t cancel surgeries in the meantime.
Breast surgeries didn’t get cancelled awaiting ‘review’ after the County Durham case where actual tangible harm was identified. In this case, no harm has been identified, only imaginary potential harm.
So many non-facts in that rant from Tessa.
Thank goodness she’s not in the Senedd.
Care to name any of the “non-facts”?
Gender reassigning surgery is not life saving. It is life improving surgery.
So we should have it then, yes? It is a good thing to improve our lives? Yes?
Every single word she has written is true.
I have personally spoken with the girl who was in the operating theatre in her gown when her operation was stolen from her by this ideological pogrom.
One could only DREAM of as rigorous and passionate and entirely facts based represenative as Ms Marshall
Is Tessa Marshall speaking for herself here – or is it on behalf of the ‘england and wales green party’? Also did she consult with the two greens in the Senedd before issuing this demand?
Tessa Marshall is trying to raise her profile in the media by being deliberately provocative, as there is a Green leadership contest in Wales this month. It is of course down to their membership who they choose, but her reputation is one of burning & not building bridges with others.