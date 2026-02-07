Green leader Polanski calls for Starmer to quit over Mandelson scandal

Mr Polanski said the Prime Minister “needs to go” after showing a “catastrophic level of misjudgment” by making Lord Mandelson the ambassador to the US.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has called on Sir Keir Starmer to quit, claiming the Peter Mandelson scandal “erodes trust in politics”.

He told the Press Association: “I think the Peter Mandelson scandal actually is bad for democracy in general.

“I think it erodes trust in politicians.

“I think we already know that people deeply mistrust the political system and, actually, I just think it reflects on everyone really badly.

“I do think Keir Starmer needs to go though.

“Keir Starmer knew that Peter Mandelson was still friends with a notorious paedophile, was still staying in his house and he brought him into the heart of government because he knew he could whisper into Donald Trump’s ear.

“That’s a catastrophic level of misjudgment.

“It wasn’t just one mistake – with Keir Starmer we’ve seen misjudgment after misjudgment.”

Mr Polanski, speaking while campaigning in Gorton and Denton ahead of the February 26 by-election, said: “You only have to walk these streets for a few minutes to hear people’s anger with the Labour Government.

“It is time for Keir Starmer to step down.

“But I think ultimately this whole sorry affair demonstrates how broken our political system is, how we have politicians who have taken money from private healthcare, from oil and gas companies, from arms trade companies, from gambling companies.

“You don’t get that with the Green Party.”

Labour won Gorton and Denton with more than 50% of the vote in 2024 but both the Greens and Reform UK are seeking to snatch the seat.

Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell has claimed that only her party can challenge Reform and a vote for the Greens risks letting Nigel Farage’s candidate “in the back door”.