Green leader Zack Polanski warns of growing hatred and deepening division in UK

David Hughes, Press Association Political Editor

Hatred and division in British society are getting worse, Green Party leader Zack Polanski warned, as he took a swipe at “grifter” Nigel Farage.

Mr Polanski said the country was “taking backward steps” as he addressed councillors at the Local Government Association’s conference in Bournemouth.

He said he was shocked by the online abuse he had seen in the wake of Pride celebrations.

Mr Polanski, who is gay, said: “I am rarely shocked by comments online but from Tommy Robinson to other online trolls it’s becoming really clear our country in many aspects is actually taking backward steps.

“Hatred is becoming normalised. Division is growing deeper.”

He hit out at the “grifters who lead these movements, or champion this hate or call unnecessary by-elections”.

He said: “I don’t believe those people represent the British people and the people you are elected to represent.”

Mr Farage has announced he is quitting as an MP in Clacton to fight the resulting by-election in protest at the scrutiny he is under over his finances.

The Greens and other Westminster parties have confirmed they will not stand in the contest.

Mr Polanski made clear he was taking aim at Reform UK’s leader, rather than the party’s councillors in the audience at the conference.

The Green leader acknowledged that people felt politics was not working for them and suggested that local councils could help address that.

“I do believe that people feel like politics is being done to them rather than with them – and actually councils play a huge, crucial part in reactivating your communities, in giving people power and a say in what happens in your local areas.

“I don’t believe that singlehandedly will tackle homophobia, racism or indeed any hate crime.

“But I do strongly believe that returning power back into people’s hands is a huge part of the role we should all be playing as elected public servants – and it’s how we rebuild trust again.”