Green light for 36 flats on site of former pub

Plans for new homes on the site of a “deteriorating” former pub have been given the final green light, after a guarantee of affordable housing was agreed with the developer.

GHR Developments Ltd will demolish the old Tredegar Junction Hotel, on Commercial Street, Pontllanfraith, and build 36 self-contained flats.

Members of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee backed the project at a meeting in May, but a decision was postponed until the promise of affordable housing had been secured.

According to a planning officer at that meeting, the developer intends all of the 36 flats to be classed as affordable – referring to social rented units available to people who otherwise cannot afford to buy or rent housing generally available on the open market.

The deal signed between the council and the developer means nine of the new one-bedroom flats are guaranteed to be classed in this way.

At May’s planning committee meeting, Joe Ayoubkhani, the agent for the applicant, said the housing was “much-needed” and would replace an “eyesore” building.

“The redevelopment was an “opportunity to do something genuinely positive with a site that has been vacant, deteriorating and fire-damaged for far too long”, he added.

Before the committee agreed unanimously to back the project, Cllr Mike Adams – who represents the Pontllanfraith ward – said he hoped the new homes would support people on the council’s lengthy housing waiting list.